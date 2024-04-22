The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Ellie Kildunne scored a hat-trick as England beat Ireland in the Six Nations (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Max Verstappen registered another dominant win at the Chinese Grand Prix, while Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women’s-only world record to win the London Marathon on Sunday.

Manchester United scraped into the FA Cup final with a penalty shoot-out victory against Coventry and will face rivals Manchester City, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in their semi-final on Saturday.

Ellie Kildunne continued her impressive form for England in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Manchester City moved to the top of the Women’s Super League table after beating West Ham 5-0.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen won the Chinese Grand Prix (Andy Wong/AP)
Ellie Kildunne
Ellie Kildunne continued her fine form in the Six Nations, scoring a hat-trick as England beat Ireland 88-10 at Twickenham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rasmus Hojlund
Rasmus Hojlund scored the winning penalty to send Manchester United into the FA Cup final after beating Coventry 4-2 on spot kicks following a 3-3 finish in normal time (Nick Potts/PA)
Bernardo Silva
United will meet rivals Manchester City in the final after Bernardo Silva’s late goal earned a 1-0 win against Chelsea in Saturday’s semi-final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Peres Jepchirchir
Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women’s-only world record to win a thrilling London Marathon in two hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds (John Walton/PA)
Marcel Hug
Marcel Hug won a record fourth-consecutive men’s wheelchair race, clocking 1:28.33 (John Walton/PA)
Khadija Shaw
Khadija Shaw scored a diving header as she bagged a brace in Manchester City’s 5-0 win against West Ham in the WSL (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the Barcelona Open final (Joan Monfort.AP)
Joe Hart
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart saved Killian Phillips’ spot-kick to beat Aberdeen 6-5 on penalties in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-finals (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham scored a stoppage-time winner for Real Madrid as they beat Barcelona 3-2 in El Clasico (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Luca Brecel
Defending champion Luca Brecel was knocked out of the opening day of the World Snooker Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda celebrates after winning the Chevron Championship (David J. Phillip/AP)