Colchester still in relegation danger as Doncaster march on towards play-offs

Doncaster recorded a 10th successive victory, 4-1 at lowly Colchester, to move into the League Two play-off places.

Colchester took a ninth-minute lead through Jayden Fevrier, who converted at the far post after Tom Hopper had got behind the Doncaster defence and picked him out.

But Doncaster equalised five minutes later when Luke Molyneux collected Jamie Sterry’s short free-kick and unleashed a low left-foot shot from 25 yards that sailed into the far corner.

Rovers completed a rapid turnaround in the 22nd minute through Harrison Biggins, who swept home from close range after Molyneux had beaten Ellis Iandolo and crossed into the area.

Doncaster extended their lead in the 76th minute when Tom Anderson squeezed a shot past Sam Hornby and in at the near post after Hakeeb Adelakun had picked him out from another short free-kick.

And Rovers sealed their victory in the 85th minute when Joe Ironside tapped in from close range after James Maxwell’s shot had been tipped onto a post by Hornby.

The result prevented Colchester securing their survival, ensuring they go into the final fixtures three points ahead of Sutton and now only four better on goal difference.