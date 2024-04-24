Football rumours: Arsenal and Man City considering move for Bruno Guimaraes

What the papers say

Arsenal and Manchester City and considering making a move in the summer for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to the Telegraph. The 26-year-old Brazilian has six assists and four goals in 31 games for the Magpies this season.

The Standard reports Dutch club Feyenoord are interested in Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, with the 23-year-old expected to leave the club in the summer transfer period. The 23-year-old from Spain has only played 10 games for the Spurs this season.

Tottenham’s Bryan Gil (John Walton/AP)

The Telegraph says Manchester United and Newcastle are still £13 million apart as they try to agree on a compensation deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Social media round-up

🔵⚪ Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly attracting interest from Al-Nassr again – but other teams are expected to join the race for the Man City midfielder 👀 https://t.co/dQGCXhvMVu — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 23, 2024

🚨🔴 Liverpool had direct contact with Arne Slot as candidate for the job. One direct contact took place with Feyenoord manager and understand one more is already scheduled. Slot, part of #LFC shortlist. pic.twitter.com/jcl92BYOfk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2024

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (John Walton/PA)

Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder will reportedly leave the club in the summer and is interested in a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, Spanish outlet Sport says.

Thiago Silva: The 39-year-old Chelsea defender has verbally agreed to a move to Fluminense as his contract with Chelsea is set to end in the summer, Goal reports.