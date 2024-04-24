Football rumours: Arsenal and Man City considering move for Bruno Guimaraes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal and Man City considering move for Bruno Guimaraes

By Press Association
Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (Owen Humphreys/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal and Manchester City and considering making a move in the summer for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to the Telegraph. The 26-year-old Brazilian has six assists and four goals in 31 games for the Magpies this season.

The Standard reports Dutch club Feyenoord are interested in Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, with the 23-year-old expected to leave the club in the summer transfer period. The 23-year-old from Spain has only played 10 games for the Spurs this season.

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham’s Bryan Gil (John Walton/AP)

The Telegraph says Manchester United and Newcastle are still £13 million apart as they try to agree on a compensation deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brentford v Manchester City – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (John Walton/PA)

Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder will reportedly leave the club in the summer and is interested in a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, Spanish outlet Sport says.

Thiago Silva: The 39-year-old Chelsea defender has verbally agreed to a move to Fluminense as his contract with Chelsea is set to end in the summer, Goal reports.