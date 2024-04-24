Arne Slot: A closer look at Jurgen Klopp’s potential successor at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arne Slot: A closer look at Jurgen Klopp’s potential successor at Liverpool

By Press Association
Arne Slot is in the running to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Liverpool are understood to be in discussions with Feyenoord about appointing Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the Dutch coach and what he might bring to Anfield.

Winning mentality

Former midfielder Slot, 45, spent his playing career in the Netherlands with Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and Breda. After moving into coaching roles at Cambuur and then AZ Alkmaar, Slot stepped up into the manager’s job with the latter for the 2019–20 season, which was interrupted by the Covid pandemic. AZ finished second behind Ajax on goal difference in the shortened campaign.
Slot left for Feyenoord in December 2020, succeeding Dick Advocaat, and brought former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin van Persie onto his staff. In May 2022, Feyenoord reached the first Europa Conference League final, losing to Roma, and finished third in the Eredivisie. Slot’s second season at De Kuip saw Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title – the first for the club since 2017. Earlier this month, Feyenoord beat NEC Nijmegen to lift the 2024 KNVB Cup.

European experience

Arne Slot gained European experience from his time at AZ as well as with Feyenoord (Richard Sellers/PA)

No matter who eventually takes over as Liverpool’s new manager, they will be expected to be able to deliver more memorable European nights at Anfield. Slot would bring plenty of that experience with him. While at AZ, Slot took his side into the Europa League – where they played Manchester United in 2019. After moving to Feyenoord, Slot guided the club to the Europa Conference League final in May 2022. Eredivisie success brought with it a crack at the Champions League for 2023–24. Despite beating Celtic and Lazio in their group, the Dutch side did not qualify for the knockout stage and then lost out to Roma in the Europa League play-off round.

Attacking style

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot on the touchline
Feyenoord manager Arne Slot (left) is keen for his side to press high (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Slot has grown into an attack-minded coach, also with an eye on bringing through talent – plenty of which would await in Liverpool’s youth ranks. Feyenoord – who sit second behind Eredivisie rivals PSV Eindhoven this season – also press high, winning plenty of tackles in the opposition’s final third, and are comfortable in different formations, whether that is with one up top or a fluid 4-3-3. Slot was linked with a switch to Tottenham last summer, but the Liverpool job is expected to prove too good an opportunity for the ambitious Dutch coach to pass up.