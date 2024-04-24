Manchester United against proposed changes to Premier League finance rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester United against proposed changes to Premier League finance rules

By Press Association
Manchester United are understood to be against the proposed changes (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United are understood to be against the proposed changes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United are set to oppose proposed new squad cost rules at a meeting of Premier League clubs on Monday, the PA news agency understands.

The top flight’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) have been in the headlines this season after Everton and Nottingham Forest had points deducted for breaching them.

Earlier this month Premier League club unanimously voted in support of squad spending caps linked to revenue being a key principle in the new-look cost control system, similar to UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations.

Everton fans, whose club have been docked points twice this season for breaching financial rules, protest against the Premier League
Everton fans, whose club have been docked points twice this season for breaching financial rules, protest against the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Premier League’s current financial rules are set to be phased out by the season after next and “anchoring” is a layer of the new proposal, which would cap the richest club’s wage bills as a multiple of the television money earned by its bottom club.

Manchester United are understood to be opposed to the new proposal, so too reportedly are reigning champions Manchester City.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said last October that the Premier League is looking at a cap on a club’s wage bill in order to keep the top-flight competitive.

“As far as competitive balance (is concerned), people need to be bold,” he said.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish wants to see changes
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish wants to see changes (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think there is change afoot. UEFA’s squad-cost caps are one idea. Maybe something that is a bit more rigid than that, with a hard cap at the top, that doesn’t take turnover into account, where there are vagaries of how that turnover comes about.

“There are really positive conversations going on about it. We also have to be very careful because there are also unintended consequences. Hopefully we will get somewhere that will be beneficial, not just to the clubs in the Premier League but to the whole pyramid and their ability to compete.

“We are voting for our competitors to be able to do better and challenge us.”

PA understands that if the rules are agreed in full by the time of the league’s annual general meeting in June, clubs have accepted their introduction in shadow form for next season before coming into force in 2025-26.