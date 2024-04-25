Football rumours: Marcus Rashford could headline mass exodus from Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford could headline a mass exodus at Manchester United this summer. According to the Daily Mirror, the 26-year-old forward is one of 12 players the club could look to part ways with in order to raise capital as new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe plots a significant overhaul at Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, the Times reports Mauricio Pochettino is officially under pressure at Chelsea following the Blues’ 5-0 demolition at the hands of Arsenal. According to the paper, European qualification will be the determining factor in whether the manager remains at Stamford Bridge long term.
And the Daily Mirror says Feyenoord have marked Joseph Oosting, the boss of Dutch club FC Twente, as one of their top managerial targets. It follows reports emerging linking Arne Slot to Liverpool.
Players to watch
Ivan Toney: Manchester United are interested in the Brentford striker, according to the website 90min.
Victor Osimhen: The Napoli striker is nearing a move to Paris St Germain, reports Italian outlet Il Mattino.
Ousmane Diomande: Portuguese outlet A Bola says Newcastle are leading the race for the Sporting Lisbon defender.
