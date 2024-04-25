Rafael Nadal eases to victory over Darwin Blanch at Madrid Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rafael Nadal eases to victory over Darwin Blanch at Madrid Open

By Press Association
Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Rafael Nadal eased to victory over teenage wildcard Darwin Blanch at La Caja Magica as he aims to prove his fitness in time for the French Open.

In what is set to be his final appearance at the Madrid Open, Spaniard Nadal made light work of his 16-year-old opponent with a comfortable 6-1 6-0 win.

Nadal, 37, has hinted at retirement several times this year but overcame the biggest age gap ever between two singles players at a Masters event to set up a second-round clash with 10th seed Alex de Minaur.

Nadal is aiming to improve his fitness ahead of the French Open next month
Nadal is aiming to improve his fitness ahead of the French Open next month. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

”It’s great after how things have developed the last few years, every time I have the chance to be on court in this amazing stadium with an unconditional supportive crowd, it means a lot to me,” Nadal said after the win.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every moment. Tomorrow, one more day of practise here and then after tomorrow, on court again. That makes me feel great.”

Struggling with injury and currently ranked 644th in the world, Nadal said he will only compete at Roland Garros next month if he feels physically able.

He has won the French Open 14 times and would likely be making his final appearance in a tournament he has made his own in recent years.

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Thursday: “We’re keeping our fingers crossed, especially for him.

“He knows he’s at home here. We will follow and support whatever he wishes to do.”

Nadal lost to De Minaur at the Barcelona Open last week and will be hoping to avenge that loss to go deeper into the tournament in Madrid.

Coco Gauff was in fine form in her win over Arantxa Rus
Coco Gauff was in fine form in her win over Arantxa Rus. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

On the women’s side, Coco Gauff needed less than an hour to dispatch Arantxa Rus 6-0 6-0 while Naomi Osaka was on the receiving end of a 6-2 4-6 7-5 loss to Liudmila Samsonova.

World number one Iga Swiatek also progressed unscathed following a 6-1 6-4 victory over China’s Xiyu Wang.