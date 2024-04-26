Party animal Mark Allen happy he has the right balance at World Championship

Mark Allen is adamant partying still has its place as he prepares to continue his quest for a maiden world snooker title at the Crucible on Saturday.

The Antrim 38-year-old launched a dramatic health drive that saw him shed over six stone in the last two years, and has been rewarded by a handful of ranking titles and a surge to third in the current world rankings.

But ahead of his second-round clash with John Higgins, night owl Allen stressed the need to continue striking a balance as he aims to plot a path to the final for the first time.

Mark Allen has kept his partying to a minimum ahead of his latest Crucible quest (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Just because you’re going out partying doesn’t mean you’re not dedicated and applying yourself to the sport,” Allen told the PA news agency.

“I think in the past I probably didn’t get the balance quite right, and it’s about doing things at the right times, because you’ve got to have a life away from snooker.

“I still enjoy a night out with my friends. I probably don’t do it as often as I did, but when I do, I make up for it. I enjoy having a few shots and going on the vodka, but I never do it too close to a tournament now, and that’s the difference.”

Allen, who reached the semi-finals last year – only his second appearance in the one-table set-up after a series of early-round disappointments – revealed he was convinced to change his mindset after a painful 13-4 second-round defeat to Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2022.

That loss coincided with a period of turmoil in his private life including an acrimonious custody battle with his then partner, fellow professional Reanne Evans, and having to declare himself bankrupt.

Allen added: “Ronnie wasn’t playing anywhere near his best and he still brushed me aside, and I had to ask myself whether I wanted to be that player who came back here and didn’t challenge.

“It’s been deflating coming here so many times and under-performing, because I know I’ve got the game to win it. I’ve tried so many things and so far none of them have worked, but I feel like I’ve improved things in recent years and I’ve come into the tournament this year on a whole new level.”