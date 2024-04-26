Adrian Newey set for crunch talks over Red Bull future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Adrian Newey set for crunch talks over Red Bull future

By Press Association
Red Bull designer Adrian Newey is set to hold talks with the team (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Red Bull designer Adrian Newey is set to hold talks with the team (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Adrian Newey is set to hold discussions with Red Bull over the next 72 hours in a bid to resolve his future, the PA news agency has learned.

Newey’s time at Red Bull has been cast into doubt after it was suggested on Thursday that he has requested to leave the team at the end of year, with Ferrari – ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival in 2025 – mooted as his most likely destination.

The Briton, 65, is regarded as one of the most influential car designers in Formula One history, and he has had a major hand in Max Verstappen’s current stranglehold on the sport which places the Dutchman on course to win a fourth consecutive world championship.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen has won four of the opening five races this year (David Davies/PA)

Newey is understood to be unhappy in his current role at Red Bull – the team he joined from McLaren in 2006 – and reports of his end-of-season departure have sparked the need for immediate talks.

It is believed that Newey could step back from the day-to-day running of the F1 team’s operation as early as this year, or perhaps at the start of next, and focus on his in-house hypercar, the RB17, which is due to begin production in 2025.

The suggestion of Newey’s desire to end his near two-decade association at Red Bull, which is understood to have come as a surprise to those connected with the grid’s all-conquering team, follows Christian Horner being accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female employee.

Team principal Horner, who was exonerated by Red Bull’s parent company GmbH on the eve of last month’s curtain raiser in Bahrain, has always denied the claims. And those close to the 50-year-old believe Newey’s future is being used as a power-play to further destabilise his position.

Adrian Newey (left) and Christian Horner
Adrian Newey (left) has worked with Christian Horner at Red Bull since 2006 (David Davies/PA)

But Newey’s next steps are also likely to have an impact on the future of the team’s superstar driver, Verstappen, who has refused on multiple occasions to confirm he will remain with Red Bull beyond this year.

Verstappen, under contract with Red Bull until 2028, said at last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix that he only wanted a “quiet and peaceful environment” when pressed over whether he would remain with the team.

And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff refused to shut down a move for the 26-year-old, who has won four of the five races so far, as a replacement for Hamilton.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: “Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025, and we are unaware of him joining any other team.”