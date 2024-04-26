Marlie Packer hopes England’s expansive style earns French support in Bordeaux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marlie Packer hopes England’s expansive style earns French support in Bordeaux

By Press Association
England are playing for the Grand Slam after overwhelming Ireland last Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Marlie Packer insists England are determined to turn the French crowd against their own team by outplaying their fierce rivals in Saturday’s Grand Slam decider in Bordeaux.

The Red Roses have blazed a trail through the Guinness Women’s Six Nations by averaging almost 10 tries a game, including 14 in last weekend’s rout of Ireland at Twickenham.

New head coach John Mitchell has let off the handbrake by turning a set-piece-orientated side into one emboldened to attack – an audacious approach that will remain in place even against the toughest opponents of the tournament.

Packer, a Test centurion, knows from previous visits to France that a fickle home crowd can quickly lose patience if Les Bleus are struggling, creating extra motivation to turn on the style.

“We want to keep the excitement going and we want to rise to the occasion again,” the England captain said.

“Let’s make it our fortress over there. We know what the French crowd bring and if we play the brand of rugby that we did against Ireland, I actually think the French crowd will start cheering our way.

“Twickenham was an amazing day for us but that’s in the past and we need to stay in the present.”

England are on the brink of claiming a sixth successive Six Nations title, but visit a packed out 34,462-seater Stade Chaban-Delmas knowing their last defeat in the tournament was to France in 2018.

“France is always a big game. France in France is even better. ‘Le Crunch’ is one where I’ve always felt really privileged if I was part of it,” wing Abby Dow said.

“I enjoy the ‘jouer’ nature of the French. It’s always such a tough battle. The crowd is absolutely incredible there.

“They will be gunning against you but if you manage to crack the crowd they will start gunning against their team. It’s brilliant.”