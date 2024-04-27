Darren Ferguson and Ian Evatt buoyed by thriller ahead of League One play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Ferguson and Ian Evatt buoyed by thriller ahead of League One play-offs

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough secured a play-off spot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough secured a play-off spot (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rival bosses Ian Evatt and Darren Ferguson go into the League One play-offs in confident mood – after watching their respective Bolton and Peterborough sides serve up a 3-3 final-day thriller.

Third-placed Wanderers arrived with faint automatic promotion hopes and Kyle Dempsey’s header and Dion Charles’ penalty had them in the driving seat inside eight minutes.

But they were then stung by a Posh comeback in the second half, started and finished by Malik Mothersille, either side of a Joel Randall leveller.

Posh, who finish fourth, saw their hard work undone when Cameron Jerome pulled Bolton back level with both sides still dreaming of following champions Portsmouth and Derby up into the Championship.

Wanderers now face Barnsley in the play-offs in a repeat of last-term’s semi-final loss, while Posh take on an Oxford side who thumped them 5-0 recently.

Evatt said: “We got ourselves two up, but could and should have scored more.

“The scoreline at Derby then filtered back and probably knocked a bit of stuffing out of the lads.

“I still think there are lots of positives to take this season even though we missed out on automatic promotion.

“We have improved our points tally and our league position, won more games and lost less. It’s just that when we really needed to go on a run, we’ve drawn too many games.

“But we know where we are, we know what is ahead of us and our job now is to focus on Barnsley.

“I firmly believe we’re in a better place for it than we were last season. The squad has evolved, the mentality is a lot stronger and we’ve got key personnel back at the right time.

“We go everywhere to win and that won’t change. There will be no backward steps from us.”

And Ferguson was just as bullish, saying: “We knew Bolton would start aggressively to try and un-nerve Derby – it was perfect for them and awful for us.

“If we start a game like that in the play-offs, we could be done, but it was chalk and cheese from the first half to the second.

“I don’t care if you’re Manchester City or Peterborough – if you don’t do the basics well, you won’t win.

“In the second half we did them far, far better. We were aggressive, we won tackles, we created chances and scored goals.

“When we play like that, we’re a very hard team to play against. In the end I’m disappointed not to win it after getting 3-2 ahead, but the game was a great advert for the league.

“We know we have to play very well twice to get through in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

“If we play like we did in the second half, we’ll be OK.”