Karl Robinson frustrated as Salford let leads slip in season-ending draw

By Press Association
Karl Robinson’s side were twice pegged back (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Karl Robinson’s side were twice pegged back (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Salford boss Karl Robinson admitted his side missed the killer instinct to put Harrogate away having twice led.

Callum Hendry’s fifth-minute opener gave the hosts the perfect start, only for Abraham Odoh to level for the visitors just after the half-hour mark.

Ryan Watson restored Salford’s lead just six minutes later in action-packed first half but Matty Foulds’ injury-time leveller proved decisive as Harrogate secured a point in their last away game of the season.

“We’ve got to stop being complacent in certain aspects of our performance,” admitted Robinson.

“We got 1-0 up and then lost that real edge to put our foot to the floor and to seek a second goal to really take it away from the opposition.

“We got a second goal but I think this game epitomised what I’ve seen since I’ve been here – some really good bits, some really bad bits, some really intense moments and some really dull moments. It’s almost like it’s been like that all season.

“We’ve had to show a different side of ourselves this season but, first and foremost in this industry, it’s about winning games of football.

“At the bottom end of the table you’ve got to get as many points as possible to stay away from it [relegation] – and we’ve certainly done that.”

Robinson vowed: “There’ll be an awful lot of changes in the summer. From our point of view we’re already looking forward to the summer and working hard.

“It’s been relentless in what we’re trying to achieve, we’re trying to build a team which people can be proud of in Salford.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was pleased with his side’s fighting spirit and the two goals they scored, but not with the two poor goals they conceded.

“We played some pleasing football, we cut them open and could have won it in the end,” said Weaver.

“We didn’t but we can be satisfied with another away point. Overall it was a good performance.”

“I thought it was an entertaining game. We were a bit frustrated with the two goals we conceded from set-plays, especially because that’s not a characteristic of ours we’ve seen much this season.

“We’ve defended well from set-pieces and deliveries out wide, and corners. That was the frustrating element of the first half, conceding two soft goals.

“They never cut us open at all, it was always going to be balls into the box for [Matt] Smith.

“But the goals that we scored, we’re pleased with the first one. It was a great move, a great cut-back from Joey Thompson and an equally as good finish from Ibi [Odoh].

“And then the second goal was a well-worked set-play ourselves. That was pleasing.

“We’ve shown time and time again this season how resilient we are. We don’t let up.

“There’s always going to be disappointments, that’s how you’re judged at the club, but we’ve tried to drill that into the lads. It’s ingrained into our culture.

“I’m proud of the fact we’ve done it again in the last game and not let [the season] fizzle out.”