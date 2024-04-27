Cardiff chairman hoping to tie boss Erol Bulut to new contract over dinner

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman is hoping to tie down Erol Bulut to a fresh contract “maybe tonight”, despite a 4-1 Championship defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

The Bluebirds boss’ future has been the subject of speculation for weeks, with his team’s inconsistency prompting club owner Vincent Tan to reserve judgement on his future.

Dalman admitted that the ongoing uncertainty was “ridiculous” but said he hoped to make progress over dinner with Bulut on Saturday evening.

“Hopefully it will be resolved soon, maybe tonight,” said Dalman. “Let me have dinner with him.

“It is a bit of a ridiculous situation at the moment.”

Bulut was reluctant to discuss the issue, reiterating a well-worn line from previous weeks that the decision was for the board.

The result against Boro – albeit in a game where only final league positions were at stake – will have done nothing to sway Tan in his favour.

A goal on the stroke of half-time by Boro centre-back Matt Clarke was improved by further second-half strikes via Finn Azaz, Emmanuel Latte Lath and midfielder Alex Gilbert.

Right-wing Josh Bowler claimed an injury-time consolation for the hosts, but they were still humiliated in their final home match of the season.

Bulut claimed the margin of defeat was harsh, but the season overall a success – despite Cardiff occupying 12th spot in the table going into their final game.

He said: “If you look at how many chances we had, we did not deserve to lose by three goals.

“We did not have half of the team with us today but that is not the reason for the final score.

“Our young players did well today. Cian Ashford was more nervous than last week, but he will learn from that.

“We wanted to win for the fans in our last game at home, but personally I am satisfied with the season. I think so are the fans and the board.

“We have one game left against Rotherham and though we could have a few more points, we have built and progressed really well.”

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick praised his players’ attitude in a clash where only pride was at stake.

Carrick said: “We played very well in bursts with some quality football.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season. It hasn’t been good enough, but we have come a long way as a group.

“There’s much to build on and to take into next season.

“Mentality is massive in football, it can override talent.

“The way we have finished the season is encouraging and there should be some excitement.

“We looked dangerous because the lads went about their task in the right way.

“The edge was taken away by the situation, but the desire was there.

“It’s about self-motivation and how the players drive themselves on.”