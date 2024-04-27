I wouldn’t change it for the world – Crewe boss Lee Bell hails play-off place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I wouldn’t change it for the world – Crewe boss Lee Bell hails play-off place

By Press Association
Crewe manager Lee Bell (Jessica Hornby/PA).

Crewe boss Lee Bell revelled in the emotion of guiding his side into the League Two play-offs following a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Elliott Nevitt struck a stoppage-time equaliser, converting substitute Charlie Kirk’s low cross from close range, as Crewe set up a semi-final meeting with Doncaster.

Colchester, who got the point they needed to ensure their Football League status, had gone ahead in the 35th minute through Noah Chilvers. He collected Ellis Iandolo’s pass and brilliantly turned past Ryan Cooney just inside the Crewe half before advancing toward goal and unleashing a fine low shot past Max Stryjek at his near post.

Bell said: “I felt all of the emotions.

“I felt the emotions of the players and I’m new to it.

“I’ve not been in that situation before, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We’ve worked extremely hard this season.

“I’m so proud of the players, the staff, the fans, everybody with what we’ve had to go through in the last couple of months, in terms of injuries.

“Two or three weeks ago, we had 14 players out injured and they just find a way the players, they stick together and I’ve said in the past, that’s their biggest strength. I’m delighted for the players.

“Doncaster are on a fantastic run and we’ll be the underdogs because of the run they’ve gone on, but I like it like that and we’ve shown we’ll be a real threat for anyone.

“It’s not luck that we score goals after 90 minutes – this group are amazing.”

Colchester boss Danny Cowley emphasised his pride in his players as they avoided the drop.

He said: “I was really proud of the players today, the energy that they found.

“We actually played really well for large parts and I still don’t know how we don’t win that game, we were in such a good place in the game.

“I suppose it was typical us really, that we give such a soft goal away.

“I’ll be honest, I’m actually quite annoyed that we did concede.

“I had a 50 per cent win ratio when I arrived at this club and I don’t think the players respect that!

“We’re certainly going to need to win some games next year for me to get that back!

“I’ve inherited two relegation battles, one at Huddersfield Town and one here, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be successful in both.

“I have to say, it’s been like torture this week, because I know how much this club means to the people that work here and the supporters and, of course, you carry that responsibility.”