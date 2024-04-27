I wouldn’t change it for the world – Crewe boss Lee Bell hails play-off place

Crewe boss Lee Bell revelled in the emotion of guiding his side into the League Two play-offs following a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Elliott Nevitt struck a stoppage-time equaliser, converting substitute Charlie Kirk’s low cross from close range, as Crewe set up a semi-final meeting with Doncaster.

Colchester, who got the point they needed to ensure their Football League status, had gone ahead in the 35th minute through Noah Chilvers. He collected Ellis Iandolo’s pass and brilliantly turned past Ryan Cooney just inside the Crewe half before advancing toward goal and unleashing a fine low shot past Max Stryjek at his near post.

Bell said: “I felt all of the emotions.

“I felt the emotions of the players and I’m new to it.

“I’ve not been in that situation before, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We’ve worked extremely hard this season.

“I’m so proud of the players, the staff, the fans, everybody with what we’ve had to go through in the last couple of months, in terms of injuries.

“Two or three weeks ago, we had 14 players out injured and they just find a way the players, they stick together and I’ve said in the past, that’s their biggest strength. I’m delighted for the players.

“Doncaster are on a fantastic run and we’ll be the underdogs because of the run they’ve gone on, but I like it like that and we’ve shown we’ll be a real threat for anyone.

“It’s not luck that we score goals after 90 minutes – this group are amazing.”

Colchester boss Danny Cowley emphasised his pride in his players as they avoided the drop.

He said: “I was really proud of the players today, the energy that they found.

“We actually played really well for large parts and I still don’t know how we don’t win that game, we were in such a good place in the game.

“I suppose it was typical us really, that we give such a soft goal away.

“I’ll be honest, I’m actually quite annoyed that we did concede.

“I had a 50 per cent win ratio when I arrived at this club and I don’t think the players respect that!

“We’re certainly going to need to win some games next year for me to get that back!

“I’ve inherited two relegation battles, one at Huddersfield Town and one here, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be successful in both.

“I have to say, it’s been like torture this week, because I know how much this club means to the people that work here and the supporters and, of course, you carry that responsibility.”