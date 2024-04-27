We did everything but score – Steven Naismith hails Hearts display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We did everything but score – Steven Naismith hails Hearts display

By Press Association
Steven Naismith liked what he saw from Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Naismith felt Hearts did everything but find the net as they moved closer to clinching third place in the cinch Premiership with a 0-0 draw against Kilmarnock.

The Jambos struck the woodwork twice in the first half, though found chances after the break limited.

Hearts remain 11 points ahead of Killie with four games of the season remaining.

“I thought our performance today was brilliant, the only thing that was missing was probably a few goals – we did everything but score,” said manager Naismith.

“I say that taking into consideration where we are and who we are playing. It’s one of the toughest places you’ll come to in the season.

“Maybe if it’s September and you haven’t won the game then you are frustrated more than we are at the moment. We’ve ticked a game off and have had a really good performance.”

Naismith’s men showed little signs of a hangover from their disappointing Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Rangers last weekend during what was a confident display.

The Tynecastle boss believes it is a demonstration of the spirit within his squad and encouraged his players to relish the final stages of the campaign.

“We’ve had a good season and today shows the drive and determination we’ve got,” he added.

“It needs to be an exceptional run for Kilmarnock to beat us to third, we could just turn up but we’re not – we’re driven and it’s good signs.

“You want to get to the point where you enjoy this month, very rarely does it happen. Football is so intense and so demanding that you don’t enjoy those moments at the time.

“We’re in a really good place, it has been a good season and we can enjoy this month quite well, then look forward to the challenges of next season.”

Derek McInnes admitted his team were caught by surprise after Hearts changed their system for the trip to Rugby Park.

After making a bright start Killie found themselves on the back foot for long spells, though the introduction of Brad Lyons at half-time helped them limit their opponents in the second half.

The crossbar twice came to the rescue of the home side, though they could have snatched victory in the final minute when Marley Watkins was denied by a fantastic stop from Zander Clark.

“I think the subs helped us, they give us a wee bit of life and a bit more freshness,” McInnes said.

“I thought Hearts were good first half, they changed their shape which threw us a wee bit. We’d worked and spoken about playing against a back four but they went with a back five.

“Their system was causing us problems and our system had to change. It was part of the reason we made a change at half-time.

“I thought about it before half-time which is something a manager never likes to do. We had to stem the flow a wee bit.

“We weren’t at our best but we keep unbeaten, it’s only Rangers that have beaten us in the league since we came back from the winter break.”