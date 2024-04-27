Dan Connor hopes Forest Green will be ‘better equipped’ next time they come up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Connor hopes Forest Green will be ‘better equipped’ next time they come up

By Press Association
Goalkeeper coach Dan Connor hopes Forest Green can bounce back after relegation from the Football League (Nick Potts/PA)
Goalkeeper coach Dan Connor hopes Forest Green will be “better equipped” when they next return to the Football League after relegation from Sky Bet League Two was confirmed on the final day of the campaign.

Charlie McCann’s second-half strike meant Rovers finished the season with a 1-0 victory at home to Notts County.

In two tumultuous seasons, which includes six managers since June 2022, experienced boss Steve Cotterill has given Forest Green reason to be optimistic for next season in the Vanarama National League.

Connor took the positives from a difficult campaign as the basement club finished with back-to-back victories.

He said: “What we hope is that…we bounce back into this division and are better equipped to come up another level and then hopefully stay there.”

On the 1-0 success, he added: “I think the game plan that we went in with worked really, really well.

“I think in the second half we dominated, but we didn’t do it over the course of the season, but we have the ability to do that.”

Speaking about their first season back in the Football League, Notts County boss Stuart Maynard said: “We know what League Two is all about. We’re going to need the fans behind us. We need to all be in it together and stick together.

“It’s not a league that you can keep winning consistently, but we need to make sure that we’re more consistent in what we do.

“There will be difficult times next season. You look at the Wrexhams, Stockports, Mansfields and they’ve gone through batches of games where they haven’t won a game in five or six games at a time.”

Maynard heaped praise on the club’s fans, adding: “It’s incredible and they’ve got behind the lads once again.

“They stayed behind and clapped the lads off, so we need their support next year. We need them as the 12th man.”