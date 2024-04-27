Pete Wild proud but frustrated as Barrow edged out of play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Wild proud but frustrated as Barrow edged out of play-offs

By Press Association
Pete Wild’s side narrowly missed the League Two play-offs (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Pete Wild was left “devastated” as Barrow missed out on a League Two play-off place by a single point.

Wild was named March manager of the month after the Cumbrians took 16 points from a possible 18.

But in seven games in April, they managed just two points including Saturday’s draw against already promoted Mansfield.

Kian Spence cancelled out a 16th-minute opener from George Maris in the second half to give Barrow hope of the victory they needed.

But they could not find a winner as the Stags suffered minor disappointment of their own, with Wrexham’s win over champions Stockport costing them the runners-up spot.

Barrow finished eighth, a one-place improvement on last season, but know they squandered a golden opportunity to earn a shot at the fourth promotion place.

“We had enough chances to win two matches but we didn’t take them,” said Wild.

“The fans will be frustrated we haven’t got we wanted over the last month. But you deserve to finish where you deserve to finish over 46 games.

“However, we have improved on last season and two years ago this was a relegation game for the club.

“In the short term we are devastated. But we are moving in the right direction and pleased with the progress.

“When the dust settles and everyone realises the distance this club has come in the last two years, I am sure they will be proud of what happened.

“This will certainly make me better, stronger, better equipped for next season. I was brought here on a long-term plan to try and get this right. We are bang on track.”

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough refused to be too downhearted after his side finished two points behind second-placed Wrexham.

“We are just delighted we are promoted,” he said.

“I have a lot of sympathy for Barrow because we missed out by one goal last season. I know that feeling is not very nice.

“It would have been great to get second place. We had five or six opportunities to get the winning goal.

“But in the course of the whole season we have achieved what we wanted. And it has been a magnificent season.

“We set out one aim last year when we came back training and that was to try and get up. We have done that.”

Keeper Christy Pym made fine saves from Spence and Dean Campbell and Clough admitted: “We were a bit fortunate to go in 1-0 up. Barrow started much the better in the second half as we expected.

“They came out and threw the kitchen sink at us.”

Mansfield celebrate promotion with an open-top bus parade on Sunday but Clough is already plotting for next season.

“It would be nice to try and keep majority of the lads together to give them an opportunity in League One which they deserve,” he said.