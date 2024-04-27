England celebrate Six Nations Grand Slam with victory in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

England celebrate Six Nations Grand Slam with victory in France

By Press Association
England’s Marlie Packer celebrates after the Guinness Women’s Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 20, 2024.
England’s Marlie Packer celebrates after the Guinness Women’s Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 20, 2024.

England claimed their sixth successive Guinness Women’s Six Nations title and completed a hat-trick of Grand Slams after toppling France 42-21 in Bordeaux.

The Red Roses led from the moment prop Maud Muir charged over in the fourth minute and they went on to score six tries, with number eight Alex Matthews crossing twice in front of a 28,000 full house.

France touched down three times but they suffered the setback of losing Assia Khalfaoui to a yellow card for a dangerous clear-out of Morwenna Talling, with the offence upgraded to red on review.

It meant they had to complete the last 37 minutes of the Stade Chaban-Delmas showdown with only 14 players, yet they still played their best rugby in a second half that finished 7-7.

England have now won the Grand Slam for the last three years and their winning run in the tournament stands at 29 games, with their last defeat coming against France in 2018.

As expected, France provided the toughest test of the Six Nations, forcing the Red Roses to grind it out at times having blazed their way through the competition until this point.

England had to work far harder for their tries than in the previous four rounds – they ran in 14 against Ireland alone – but there were also flashes of the attacking enterprise introduced by head coach John Mitchell.

Alex Matthews
Alex Matthews scored two tries in England’s win (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Marlie Packer praised her side for facing down a hostile home crowd at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

“I’m super proud of the girls, not just for today but the seven or eight weeks leading up to it,” Packer told BBC One.

“We’ve been building as a group on and off the pitch and we’re well into the John Mitchell era in how we want to play. We want to keep growing as a group.

“We’ve just won a Grand Slam in Bordeaux in an amazing atmosphere. It’s been quite hostile – it’s a French crowd – but we know we can turn it up when we need to.

“We’ve got smiles on our faces but we’re not celebrating like we’ve just won a Grand Slam, that shows the toll of the last seven weeks. Lifting the trophy will mean everything.”