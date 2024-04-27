Johnnie Jackson hails Wimbledon hat-trick hero Omar Bugiel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Johnnie Jackson hails Wimbledon hat-trick hero Omar Bugiel

By Press Association
Johnnie Jackson (Ben Whitley/PA)
Johnnie Jackson (Ben Whitley/PA)

Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson hailed the impact of Omar Bugiel after the forward spurred the club to a 5-1 demolition of Walsall.

Bugiel, 30, dominated proceedings from the offset, and was duly rewarded for his movement and physicality with a hat-trick and the man-of-the-match award.

Jackson lavished praise on the Lebanese international for his superlative display.

He said: ”He’s a manager’s dream to be honest.

”He’s a great lad, a real good character and gets what we’re about. I think he’s a perfect fit for the football club.

”We try to shape the team around him, getting crosses into the box.

“He’s in the right places now, whereas when he first came to us he wasn’t in positions to score goals.

”He’s taken it all onboard now, proper player.”

Bugiel completed his hat-trick within just 52 minutes of play, and also provided an assist for Ronan Curtis before Mo Faal’s own-goal, with the Saddlers’ only consolation coming from Anthony Hutchinson’s penalty.

It was perhaps the perfect way to finish the season in front of a rapturous Plough Lane, with both sets of supporters paying tribute to the recently deceased Joe Kinnear.

Wimbledon legend Kinnear, who passed away earlier this month from vascular dementia, was honoured by a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off and Jackson added his voice in tribute to the Irishman.

He stated: ”I played against his teams when he was manager of Luton Town, and had a couple of brief moments with him.

”He was a gentleman but what he’s done here, when you come to a football club you look at who came here and what they achieved and try to emulate it.

”He took the club to their highest ever finish and was heralded for that and rightly so.

”He was a proper football man.”

Meanwhile, Walsall manager Mat Sadler voiced his disappointment in the day’s events, with the defeat allowing Wimbledon to climb ahead of the Saddlers in the final league table.

He said: ”I think you saw that level of disappointment and that’s not something I want to see from my team.

”I’m frustrated we have to stew on this result for some time now.

”That’s the frustration for me today because the group have been amazing this season.

”From minute one they’ve moved the football club forward this season in many different ways.

”We wanted to finish strongly and we weren’t able to do that today and I think building into next year, games that have gone away from us, we have to eradicate them. They can’t happen.

”I have to give it a bit of perspective from what we’ve done this season, but I can’t help but be disappointed that it’s gone the way it’s gone today.

“There will be things we’ll be disappointed in but my job now is to make sure we improve in the areas we want to improve in.”