Scott Lindsey hits back at doubters after Crawley clinch play-off spot

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey dedicated the 2-0 home win over Grimsby which sent his side into the League Two play-offs to “all the people that tipped us for relegation”.

First-half goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos sealed seventh place for the Red Devils, who now face MK Dons in the semi-finals, with the first leg at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday week.

Former Swindon boss Lindsey revealed the players used negative comments about their prospects as motivation and insisted his side were “not done yet”.

He said: “During the season we used the ‘little old Crawley’ line to good effect. We knew we had recruited well and could do something special.

“We were written off and I dedicate (reaching the play-offs) to all the people that tipped us for relegation.

“We were not supposed to be there and even in February there were doubters.”

Crawley have finished the regular season with 21 wins, 10 more than when they narrowly avoided relegation last term, and Lindsey added: “The players have been unbelievable.”

There was a friendly pitch invasion when it was confirmed both Barrow and Crewe had drawn their games, confirming Crawley’s play-off spot.

Lindsey said: “The fans have been superb all season.

“I love them all, but I won’t rest and we’re not done yet. I knew that if we won this game a lot would have to happen for us not to get in.”

Grimsby head coach David Artell admitted his side paid a heavy price for not making the most of some clear early chances.

Having ensured survival by beating Swindon the previous week, the Mariners have finished fourth from bottom and Artell felt that once Crawley went ahead “the writing was on the wall”.

He said: “I thought we were the better team, we didn’t roll over and 2-0 flattered them. We certainly gave them a good game.”

Cameron Gardner and skipper Kieran Green were both off target from close range early on and Artell said: “We should have been three or four up before they even had a shot.

“If you don’t take your chances these kind of things can happen and that’s what we’ve got to work on in the summer.

“We are working extremely hard on new signings and our retained list will come out early next week.”