Solihull Moors reach National League play-off final following rout of Barnet By Press Association April 27 2024, 7:36pm April 27 2024, 7:36pm Share Solihull Moors reach National League play-off final following rout of Barnet Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4963104/solihull-moors-reach-national-league-play-off-final-following-rout-of-barnet/ Copy Link Andy Whing has guided Solihull Moors to Wembley (Bradley Collyer/PA) Solihull Moors emphatically booked a place in the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley thanks to a thumping 4-0 thrashing of Barnet. James Clarke headed Andy Whing’s side into a sixth-minute lead at the Hive before Jack Stevens’ low drive doubled the advantage 20 minutes later. Barnet finished 10 points above Moors during the league campaign, but any hope of a fightback was extinguished just past the hour mark when striker Tahvon Campbell finished a loose ball in the box. Joe Sbarra prodded home a minute from time to completed the scoring, with Solihull through to face either Bromley or Altrincham, who meet on Sunday, on May 5 for a place in Sky Bet League Two.