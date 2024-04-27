England stars Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett shine in county action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England stars Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett shine in county action

By Press Association
Ben Duckett hit a double century for Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ben Duckett hit a double century for Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

England stars Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett all shone with the bat on the second day of their respective Vitality County Championship matches.

Yorkshire duo Brook and Root (119) shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 201 in Division Two at Headingley, underpinning their county’s first-innings 450 for five declared against Derbyshire, with Brook top-scoring on 126 not out.

But veteran Wayne Madsen, who left the field on Friday nursing his right hand and went to hospital for treatment, compiled an excellent unbeaten 88 as Derbyshire closed on 190 for three.

Duckett’s dazzling double century helped put Nottinghamshire in control against Warwickshire in their Division One match at Edgbaston.

The left-hander’s chanceless 218 lifted Nottinghamshire to 400 all out against an attack skilfully led by Olly Hannon-Dalby, who took five for 78.

Among interruptions for rain and bad light, the visiting seamers then reduced Warwickshire to 26 for three. Ed Barnard (18 not out) and Dan Mousley (26no) dug in to take their side to 71 for three before the last session was lost to the weather.

Contrasting hundreds by captain Rory Burns and Jordan Clark put champions Surrey in control against Hampshire.

Burns’ seven-hour 113 – his 25th first-class century but first since July 2022 – laid strong foundations before Clark smashed a run-a-ball unbeaten 106 as Surrey made 359 for a first-innings lead of 208.

Hampshire lost openers Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton before bad light and rain took 20 overs off the day’s allocation. They will resume 177 behind on 31 for two.

A century by Feroze Khushi and Nick Browne’s unbeaten 94 enabled Essex to take control of their match against Durham.

Replying to the home side’s 358, the First Division leaders were 314 for three at the close, leaving their side just 44 runs in arrears.

Khushi was eventually dismissed by Callum Parkinson for 107 but Browne then shared an unbroken stand of 54 with Jordan Cox.

Jake Libby continued his impressive start to the season for Worcestershire on a rain-shortened second day against Somerset at Kidderminster.

Only 29 overs were possible – all during the afternoon session – but it was enough for Libby to move past the fifty mark for the fourth time in six innings so far this season.

Worcestershire reached 107 for one by tea, with Libby unbeaten on 56 and Gareth Roderick 28 not out.

A combination of rain and bad light frustrated Northamptonshire after they had taken a solid grip on their Division Two match with Leicestershire.

George Bartlett posted his maiden hundred for Northants and finished unbeaten on 126 as the visitors began the second day by scoring 116 in 14 overs to secure maximum batting points before declaring on 453 for seven.

At stumps, the home side were 356 runs behind on 97 for two in their first innings.

Miles Hammond and Graeme van Buuren registered half centuries as Gloucestershire took control against Middlesex in Bristol.

Responding to the visitors’ first-innings 203, the home side advanced their score to 271 for six on a day when 45 overs were lost to rain and bad light.