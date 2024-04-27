Emma Hayes seethes as ‘worst decision in history’ costs Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Hayes seethes as ‘worst decision in history’ costs Chelsea

By Press Association
Emma Hayes said the decision to send off Kadeisha Buchanan was the worst in Champions League history (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Emma Hayes called the decision to send off Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan the “worst in Women’s Champions League history” as her side crashed out to Barcelona at the semi-final stage with a 2-0 defeat on the night.

The tie was level at 1-1 on aggregate, Aitana Bonmati having scored in the first half to cancel out Erin Cuthbert’s strike from the first leg, when the game at Stamford Bridge turned decisively against the hosts on the hour mark.

Buchanan stretched for a loose ball and caught Patri Guijarro on the ankle, referee Iuliana Demetrescu showed a second yellow card and Chelsea were left to hold off the European champions for the final 30 minutes with 10 players.

It would prove agonisingly beyond them. With 15 minutes to go, Jess Carter leaned an arm into the back of Bonmati as she broke into the penalty area, she tumbled over Ashley Lawrence and the referee awarded a penalty which was coolly stroked home by Fridolina Rolfo.

“When you lose football matches and you’ve beaten by the better team 11 v 11, you know they’re the best team in the world for a reason,” said Hayes.

“They had a strong first half, the deflected first goal put them in a good position.

“The second half we were coming on top. Then when you get such a shocking officiating decision, there’s nothing you can do about it.

“It’s hard when you’ve got 11. When you’ve got 10 it’s virtually impossible.

“Even the Barca players said they knew the referee was helpful for them. I didn’t think it was a foul, let alone a yellow card.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to lose it. It was taken away.

“I was surprised when I saw (the referee) selected. She’s famous for easy cards. I think that’s probably the worst decision in Women’s Champions League history.”

Leading 1-0 from the first leg and cheered on by their record crowd of 39,398, Chelsea contained Barca during a first 20 minutes in which the game stubbornly failed to ignite.

That changed midway through the half when Bonmati received the ball in space, danced by Niamh Charles with a deft step-over and sent a low shot spinning into the bottom corner via a deflection off Buchanan.

Chelsea hit the bar through Melanie Leupolz, the midfielder thumping the ball off the frame of an open goal from six yards out after Lauren James had picked her out with a neat cut-back.

Chelsea’s Melanie Leupolz hits the crossbar against Barcelona
Melanie Leupolz’s miss also proved costly for Chelsea (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Sjoeke Nusken hit the outside of the post in the second half as Chelsea sought the winner, but then came the red card for Buchanan and Rolfo’s penalty to end Hayes’ European dream.

“I’m gutted for (the players),” she said. “We were robbed.

“We were on top of the game. We’d just hit the post. Momentum was going in that direction.

“You need everything to go your away. They get two yellow cards, a deflection and a penalty. Everything went their way.

“The toughest thing to take is that we didn’t lose it. There’s nothing you can do when there’s such a terrible decision. It’s already hard enough.”

Head coach Jonatan Giraldez celebrates Barcelona's win
Head coach Jonatan Giraldez celebrates Barcelona’s win (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Barca manager Jonatan Giraldez downplayed the importance of Buchanan’s dismissal.

“It’s part of the game,” he said. “The second (card), the ref in that moment shows the second yellow.

“For me the most important thing is management of emotions. Today we were better than Chelsea.”