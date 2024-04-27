Ipswich miss chance to go second as Hull hit back to claim thrilling draw

Ipswich missed the chance to climb into the Sky Bet Championship’s automatic promotion places as Hull came from behind three times to snatch a 3-3 draw at the MKM Stadium.

Omari Hutchinson scored two superb goals for Kieran McKenna’s side, who stay third on goal difference, while a point kept Hull’s play-off hopes alive.

George Hirst opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine shot into the bottom corner with 19 minutes gone.

The Tigers drew level five minutes before half-time through Ozan Tufan. but the visitors went back in front through Hutchinson in first-half stoppage time.

Half-time substitute Liam Delap steered in Hull’s second equaliser after 56 minutes, only for Hutchinson to grab his second 10 minutes later.

But there was late drama as substitute Noah Ohio fired Hull’s third leveller into the roof of the Ipswich goal with three minutes remaining.

Ipswich took the lead when Hirst fired into the bottom corner after Tyler Morton missed his kick trying to clear a low ball into the area from Wes Burns.

Fabio Carvalho curled just wide of a post as Hull tried to carve out a response and then saw his next effort blocked.

Massimo Luongo then stretched to steer the ball just wide as the visitors went close to a second goal.

Jaden Philogene fired straight at Vaclav Hladky from close range when the ball fell to the Hull man before firing another chance over.

Hull were level five minutes before the break as goalkeeper Hladky’s pass played Sam Morsy into trouble and Jean Michael Seri stole possession before passing to Tufan, who fired into the roof of the net over the head of a defender on the line.

But Hutchinson picked out the top corner with a curling shot to restore Ipswich’s lead in the second minute of stoppage time.

Tufan headed over twice early in the second half as Hull started at pace.

The Tigers scored their second equaliser as Carvalho’s low cross from the right was perfect for Delap to direct the ball past Hladky.

Ipswich came back at the home side, but Cameron Burgess headed a Leif Davis free-kick on to the top of the bar.

Substitute Kieffer Moore forced Ryan Allsop into a save with a rising shot on the turn before Hutchinson scored his second with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

The winger cut in from the right and curled a shot out of the reach of the diving Allsop to put the visitors ahead for a third time.

Allsop saved from Jeremy Sarmineto and then beat away another effort from Hutchinson as Ipswich looked to kill the game off.

Hladky tipped over a deflected shot from Ohio and then Allsop saved from Sarmiento as Ipswich countered.

But Ohio fired home a final Hull equaliser after Hladky’s parry presented the striker with the ball with three minutes to go.