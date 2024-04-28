Twenty’s plenty for Jarrod Bowen – David Moyes backs Hammer to keep on scoring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Twenty’s plenty for Jarrod Bowen – David Moyes backs Hammer to keep on scoring

By Press Association
Jarrod Bowen is up to 20 goals in all competitions this season for West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Jarrod Bowen is up to 20 goals in all competitions this season for West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes has challenged Jarrod Bowen to hit the 20-goal mark in the Premier League.

Bowen marked his return from injury with a goal in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool.

It moved Bowen up to 20 goals in all competitions with 16 in the league, but his manager is hopeful of a scoring spree during their final three games which would see him follow in the footsteps of Tony Cottee as the last Hammer to hit 20 top-flight goals.

“He’s been hugely important this year and there is not many West Ham forwards or strikers who got over 20 goals,” Moyes said.

“Jarrod has got 20 in all competitions. I was hoping he would have 20 out-and-out Premier League goals. He has got 16 at the moment, so I am sort of pushing him.

“If he can get four in the last three games it would be a great record to try and get 20 Premier League goals.

“He has been a great player. When you think he’s come from Hereford to Hull, Hull to here and the journey he is on at the moment.

“He has played probably three-quarters of the season as a wide player and probably quarter of it as a number nine.

Jarrod Bowen scores against Liverpool
Jarrod Bowen scores against Liverpool (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I think he has done a great job and he can play both positions equally as well. He is a current England international and I hope he gets the chance to show it in the months to come.”

Moyes was pleased but not surprised with West Ham’s spirit against Liverpool after they bounced back from an embarrassing 5-2 loss at Crystal Palace last weekend.

He added: “On the back of a stinking result last week, I thought the players showed great character and stuck at it against a really good team.

“We’ve done it quite often against a lot of the big sides here this season: Tottenham, Man United, Chelsea, so maybe you shouldn’t be too surprised that we’ve bloodied somebody’s nose.

“We would have liked three points, but we weren’t quite good enough for that.”

West Ham boss Moyes joked he would be happy to see the back of departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, but his own future remains unresolved with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Moyes revealed on Friday talks over his future are on hold until the end of the season.

Klopp offered support for his adversary, adding: “I have spoken quite frequently about how much I respect David.

“I think he has done an incredible job. I think he is a great guy, a real character and a man of the game.

“I think he is doing really, really well but I am obviously not in charge of these decisions so I don’t know what will happen.”