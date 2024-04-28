West Ham preserve WSL status after drawing with Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Ham preserve WSL status after drawing with Aston Villa

By Press Association
Shannon Cooke scored West Ham’s equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Shannon Cooke scored West Ham's equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Shannon Cooke’s late equaliser earned West Ham a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa before their Women’s Super League survival was confirmed.

The Hammers had the better of the chances in the first half, with Jess Ziu and Riko Ueki causing problems in particular, but Villa grew into the game after the break and took the lead when substitute Alisha Lehmann struck against her former club.

But Cooke struck with only seconds to go to salvage a point for the Hammers, and Bristol City’s defeat by Manchester City on Sunday evening means they are assured of another WSL campaign.

The visitors started the game with plenty of energy as Ziu launched a looping cross into Ueki, who did well to evade a challenge before firing low at goal but Sophia Poor was able to save.

Viviane Asseyi then whipped in a ball towards the far post that Ziu flicked wide before the Hammers knocked at the door again moments later when Ziu had an effort blocked and Hawa Cissoko’s pin-point cross from the right was headed on to the roof of the net by Ueki.

The game settled down midway through the first half but West Ham continued to push for the opener and Ueki came close again when her dipping header was easily caught by Poor.

Villa had a brilliant chance in the 38th minute after a smart run from Kirsty Hanson down the left saw the forward cut in and roll the ball across the six-yard box, but the Hammers cleared the danger.

The hosts went close just minutes into the second half with Hanson providing another quick cross into Rachel Daly, who headed just over the bar, while at the other end Asseyi nodded wide from a West Ham corner.

Villa were awarded a free-kick outside the centre of the box and Mackenzie Arnold made a fantastic save to tip Kenza Dali’s powerful strike over the crossbar.

Lehmann came back to haunt the Hammers in the 72nd minute when another great run from Hanson down the left saw her cross into the box and Lehmann stuck her foot out to stab the ball into the far corner.

The Swiss international nearly had a second minutes later after cutting inside from the right but her low effort whistled past the far post.

West Ham’s late push paid off when they found a much-needed equaliser five minutes into stoppage time. Ueki fired a cross into the box and Cooke flicked a header which went through Poor’s legs and rolled over the goalline.