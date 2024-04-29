On This Day in 2017: Anthony Joshua wins thriller against Wladimir Klitschko

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2017: Anthony Joshua wins thriller against Wladimir Klitschko

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua produced a brilliant performance to beat Wladimir Klitschko (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua got off the canvas to beat Wladimir Klitschko in a classic world heavyweight title contest on this day in 2017.

Roared on by the majority of the 90,000 crowd at a packed Wembley Stadium, the Briton recovered from a knockdown in the sixth round to stop the Ukrainian great in the 11th.

The then 27-year-old’s victory, which heralded the start of a new era in the heavyweight division, saw him add the WBA belt to his IBF crown.

Wladimir Klitschko knocks down Anthony Joshua
Joshua was put down for the first time in his career in the sixth round (Nick Potts/PA)

Both fighters appeared on the brink of defeat at various stages of a see-saw clash which burst into life when Joshua floored veteran Klitschko in the fifth round.

The 41-year-old recovered to put Joshua down, for the first time in his career, in the next but the younger man hit back in brutal fashion to drop Klitschko for a second time in the 11th.

Klitschko regained his feet but was felled again by a left hook and referee David Fields intervened to stop the contest moments after his next attempt to continue.

“I came out and I won,” said Joshua. “I didn’t go into the slugfest, I came back and fought my heart out.

“Boxing is about character. As I said from the get-go, it will be a boxing classic.”

Anthony Joshua knocks down Wladimir Klitschko
The contest was stopped after a brutal display by Joshua in the 11th round (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klitschko was gracious in defeat and retired three months later, marking the end of an era in which he and his brother Vitali had dominated the heavyweight division.

He said: “It was really sad I didn’t make it. I was planning to do it, it didn’t work – but all respect to Anthony.

“I thought he wouldn’t get up, he managed to get up. Respect.”