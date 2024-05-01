Unai Emery has total trust in Aston Villa’s deputy goalkeeper Robin Olsen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Unai Emery has total trust in Aston Villa’s deputy goalkeeper Robin Olsen

By Press Association
Robin Olsen will be in goal for Aston Villa against Olympiacos on Thursday (Nick Potts/PA)
Robin Olsen will be in goal for Aston Villa against Olympiacos on Thursday (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he has full faith in deputy goalkeeper Robin Olsen going into Thursday’s Europa League Conference semi-final first leg with Olympiacos.

The Sweden international will play as number one Emiliano Martinez is suspended after picking up three yellow cards in the competition so far, with two of them coming in the quarter-final second-leg win in Lille.

Olsen may well have been playing anyway as Martinez sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, with the 34-year-old coming on at half-time.

Aston Villa v Lille – UEFA Conference League – Quarter-Final – First Leg – Villa Park
Emiliano Martinez is suspended for the semi-final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He did concede two goals, but also made a vital save at the death to deny Cole Palmer and earn his side a point.

Emery says he and his team have total trust in Olsen.

“Martinez is very competitive and very important and helped us a lot,” Emery said. “But when an issue like that, the yellow card, and a small injury as well, we have to protect, help and support and push another player in the squad.

“Robin Olsen has been very competitive every day in training. When he played he helped the team and the team believes in him and trusts in his performances.

“On Saturday, he played 45 minutes against Chelsea and he saved us. He’s a humble man and hopefully he can help us and he can feel comfortable as well playing.”

Defender Matty Cash added: “Robin has played so many games for his country, he is a really experienced player.

“Emi is probably the world number one, but Robin is a fantastic goalkeeper as well.

“He has got more than enough experience to come in. I’m not the one to tell him he is ready to come in, he knows it.”

Emery did not say when he expected Martinez to return, with Youri Tielemans and Alex Moreno also sidelined.

However, Nicolo Zaniolo could be fit after missing the last two games.

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Villa Park
Nicolo Zaniolo should be fit for the Europa Conference League clash (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“With the injured players, this morning (Wednesday) Nicolo Zaniolo was feeling better after yesterday not feeling very well, we are thinking to include him in the squad tomorrow,” Emery added.

“With Tielemans, Emiliano and Alex Moreno tomorrow they are not available. On Sunday, I don’t know.

“They are progressing well but it is three days. I don’t know.”

Villa are aiming to win their first European trophy since 1982 but are balancing that with a quest to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Emery conceded that the Premier League remains his priority, but not at the expense of trying to progress to the final.

Aston Villa Press Conference and Training – Wednesday May 1st
Unai Emery wants to secure Champions League football for Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)

“No way, he said. “The most successful teams in the world and my reference as a coach are the winning teams, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Man City, they’re a guide for myself when I’m trying to play in different competitions.

“Now we are very excited with the Conference League and very motivated with the Premier League. It’s not changing my first message when we started the season.

“The most important thing is the Premier League, then FA Cup and Carabao Cup and Conference League and in case we’re getting to the end of the season and being a contender then of course the importance changes a little bit.

“The first priority is still the Premier League but we’re going to play both trying to do the best in both.”