England and Scotland given Euro 2024 boost as UEFA confirms 26-player squads

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate can name a 26-man England squad (Martin Rickett/PA)
Countries competing at this summer’s European Championship will be allowed to name 26-player squads, UEFA has confirmed.

England boss Gareth Southgate, Scotland manager Steve Clarke and their continental counterparts had been preparing to return to 23-man squads for the tournament in Germany, after being allowed expanded groups at Euro 2020 to help cope with the knock-on impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 World Cup also featured 26-man squads due to it taking place in the winter.

The issue was discussed by coaches at a workshop for finalists last month before the proposal was put to UEFA’s national team competitions committee and then its executive committee.

UEFA has now confirmed its decision to stick with the increased squad sizes this summer.

A statement released on Friday read: “The UEFA executive committee has today decided to increase the maximum squad size of the teams participating in the upcoming Euro 2024 from the original quota of 23 to 26 players.

Gareth Southgate must name his squad by June 7 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The increase does not represent an obligation for the participating national associations.

“In accordance with the competition regulations, teams must provide UEFA with a list containing a minimum of 23 players and a maximum of 26 by the deadline of June 7.”

The move is likely to be welcomed by Southgate and Clarke as they continue to fine-tune their preparations.

Scotland kick off the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14.