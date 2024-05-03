Max Verstappen ready to snub reported big-money offer from Mercedes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Verstappen ready to snub reported big-money offer from Mercedes

By Press Association
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen speaks to members of the media in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Max Verstappen has revealed he would be ready to turn down a record £130million-a-year salary in a blow to Mercedes’ pursuit of the world champion.

Team principal Toto Wolff has admitted the driver dominating Formula One is at the top of his wishlist as a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

It was even reported ahead of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix that the Silver Arrows had tabled an astronomical 150 million euros bid for Verstappen’s services – although senior sources close to the Mercedes camp have dismissed the story as entirely fabricated.

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff
Asked if he had been offered a contract by Mercedes, Verstappen, a winner of four of the five rounds so far, said: “No, and even if that was the case, 150 million, money is not going to be the differentiator for me to go somewhere.”

Verstappen, who is under contract with Red Bull until 2028 and takes home close to £50m per year, continued: “I am happy with what I am earning already.

“It is about performance because if I know if I was driving for fifth or sixth, you get quite grumpy. Everyone knows it is about performance and Toto knows that, too.”

Verstappen, 26, is on course to waltz to his fourth world championship in as many years and he will be the favourite to claim another victory in Miami on Sunday.

His father, Jos, had been due to attend the sixth round of the season – his first appearance in the paddock since he claimed at the opening round in Bahrain in March that Red Bull would “explode” if team principal Christian Horner remained in his post. However, the 52-year-old has since U-turned on his decision to attend.

Verstappen has won both editions staged here at the circuit which races around the Hard Rock Stadium – home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton, by contrast, is in the midst of his worst start to a season. The 39-year-old has failed to finish inside the top six this year in his uncompetitive machinery, and he crossed the line in ninth last time out in China.

“I’m really hoping that the year gets better,” said Hamilton, who has 19 races remaining in silver before he switches to red.

“I don’t want to say it can’t get worse, but I definitely think we will improve. I’m excited for the future, but right now my heart’s still with Mercedes and I really want to continue to deliver and lift them up.”