Inverness face relegation play-off despite win over Morton

Inverness must survive the play-offs to maintain their Scottish Championship status despite beating Morton 3-1 in their final regular-season match.

Queen’s Park’s victory over Airdrieonians meant they finished a point ahead of Caley Thistle, who will take on Montrose on Tuesday in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

They will at least go into the contest on the back of a win. Morgan Boyes opened the scoring on the half-hour mark but Kirk Broadfoot equalised for Morton before half-time.

Cameron Harper put Inverness back in front 11 minutes after the break from the penalty sport and Morton were then reduced to 10 men following two quick yellow cards for Robbie Muirhead before Sean McAllister added a third.