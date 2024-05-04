Clubs call for FA Cup winners to get Champions League place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clubs call for FA Cup winners to get Champions League place

By Press Association
Clubs have called for the winners of the FA Cup to be given England’s fourth Champions League place (Nick Potts/PA)
Clubs have called for the winners of the FA Cup to be given England's fourth Champions League place (Nick Potts/PA)

Clubs calling for changes to the FA Cup have demanded the winners be given England’s fourth Champions League place in a bid to reignite Premier League interest in the competition.

Campaign group Fair Game made the call on Saturday after consultation with its 34 member clubs, plus those who signed a letter to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer earlier this week calling for FA Cup replays to be reinstated.

Fair Game chief executive Niall Couper said: “The FA Cup is a symbol of the football pyramid and the long history and traditions of our game. It cannot continue to be devalued.

“The first step is an easy one: give the fourth Champions’ League spot to the winners of the FA Cup.”

Fair Game said the move would “reincentivise” Premier League clubs and restore “respect” for the FA Cup.

PA understands that the FA would need to lobby UEFA to make such a change, but that it would ultimately be UEFA’s decision.

The Football Association announced last month that replays were being scrapped from the first round proper from next season, to ease the congestion burden on top-flight clubs playing in Europe caused by the expansion of UEFA competitions.

The move was heavily criticised by some EFL clubs and those lower down the pyramid over the lack of consultation.

Fair Game is leading calls for MPs to amend the Football Governance Bill, which has at its heart the creation of an independent football regulator, to ensure that any major changes to a competition like the FA Cup require a majority vote in favour by the clubs involved.