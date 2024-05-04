Ed Sheeran ready to celebrate promotion with Ipswich’s players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Sheeran ready to celebrate promotion with Ipswich’s players

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran is a famous Ipswich fan (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ed Sheeran is a famous Ipswich fan (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ed Sheeran is planning to celebrate Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League with a night out alongside the players this week.

The pop star, who sponsors the club’s shirts, filmed himself getting up early in Miami to join in the Tractor Boys’ success alongside other Ipswich fans before video calling the jubilant players in the dressing room.

In the call, Sheeran can be heard inviting the players for a celebratory shindig when he returns to the UK on Wednesday, joking that a need to earn the money to pay for his sponsorship was keeping him away until then.

Sheeran, who grew up in Suffolk, wrote on Instagram: “Back to back promotions for @ipswichtown. Very emotional.

“It wasn’t that long ago I was sat at Portman Road watching them lose in League One with 11k people watching. This is huge for the club, huge for the town, and huge for football, showing anything can happen with belief and passion.

“Congrats to all the players, people at the club, and of course super Kieran. Sorry I can’t be there to celebrate but we don’t want another betting company as the sponsor next season eh. Uppa town. Emotional. See you in the Prem.”

Ipswich will play in the top flight for the first time since 2002 after clinching automatic promotion with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.