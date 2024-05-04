Erling Haaland scores four as Manchester City maintain control of title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erling Haaland scores four as Manchester City maintain control of title race

By Press Association
Erling Haaland struck four times as Manchester City beat Wolves 5-1 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Erling Haaland struck four times as Manchester City beat Wolves 5-1 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Erling Haaland bagged four goals as Manchester City kept control of the Premier League title race with a 5-1 victory against Wolves.

Haaland put City ahead from the penalty spot before rising highest to head home in the far corner from Rodri’s cross.

The striker then sealed his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time with another penalty coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

Hwang Hee-chan pulled one back in the 53rd minute with a low finish at the back post but Haaland immediately restored City’s three-goal lead just minutes later.

Haaland heads home for his second
Haaland heads home for his second (Richard Sellers/PA)

Julian Alvarez added a fifth in the 85th minute as City moved within a point of league leaders Arsenal, who earned a 3-0 win against Bournemouth earlier in the day, but with a game in hand.

Bukayo Saka put the Gunners in front just before half-time with a penalty after Kai Havertz had been fouled in the box by goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Declan Rice flicked a brilliant assist with the outside of his boot to set up Leandro Trossard, who doubled their lead in the second-half with a low strike.

The Cherries had a goal ruled out from Antoine Semenyo after Dominic Solanke was ruled to have impeded David Raya in the build-up before Gabriel had an effort disallowed for offside.

Arsenal
Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice were both on the scoresheet for Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Rice then wrapped up victory deep into stoppage time with low finish from a tight angle.

Burnley’s slim hopes of survival were dealt a huge blow after being hammered 4-1 by Newcastle at Turf Moor.

The Magpies dominated in the first half when Callum Wilson fired them ahead before two goals in five minutes just before the break from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes gave them a commanding lead.

Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the second half and although his spot-kick was saved by Arijanet Muric, Alexander Isak soon scored his 20th league goal before Burnley earned a consolation in the final stages through Dara O’Shea’s header.

Defeat nudged Burnley closer to relegation after Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win at Sheffield United left them five points from safety with two games to play.

The already-relegated Blades took the lead through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty but their lead was short-lived as Callum Hudson-Odoi equalised 10 minutes later.

Forest went ahead for the first time when Ryan Yates fired in and Hudson-Odoi struck again to claim a vital three points which moves Forest three points clear of 18th-placed Luton with two games left.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice for Nottingham Forest (Danny Lawson/PA)

Defeat for Sheffield United handed them an unwanted record as they became the first Premier League team to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season.

Elsewhere Brentford and Fulham shared the spoils as the London derby finished goalless.