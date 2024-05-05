Not respectful – Philippe Clement hits out at Brendan Rodgers’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not respectful – Philippe Clement hits out at Brendan Rodgers’ comments

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Philippe Clement accused Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers of disrespecting his Rangers side with his “can have a bit of fun” comment ahead of next week’s Old Firm game at Parkhead.

The Gers boss was speaking after the 4-1 home win over Kilmarnock which returned the Light Blues to within three points of their city rivals with three fixtures remaining.

After Celtic’s convincing 3-0 win over Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday, Rodgers looked ahead to the visit of Rangers and said: “We can have a bit of fun.”

Clement was not impressed.

“That it is something that I would never say about an opponent,” said the Light Blues boss, who confirmed centre-back Leon Balogun went off at half-time with an injury which will be assessed in the next few days.

“But okay, we will see. It’s not really respectful towards my team. That is what I think. So I will never say things like that about an opponent.

“I am looking forward to that (game) and to be honest as a manager I would love that it was tomorrow instead of next week – but that is maybe not so good for my players.

“We are really hungry for that game. Six months ago we were seven points behind and now we are three points behind and we can go equal. The team has already done a lot of steps and now it is about making the next step.”

It was quite an afternoon at Ibrox. Gers skipper James Tavernier scored an own goal after 12 minutes then had a penalty saved by Killie keeper Will Dennis after defender Joe Wright was sent off for the offending handball.

Portuguese attacker Fabio Silva levelled in the last of eight added minutes at the end of the first half before second-half substitute Ben Davies scored his first Gers goal in the 62nd minute with further goals from substitute Tom Lawrence and defender John Souttar.

Clement insists he did not need the evidence of the comeback win against a fourth-placed Killie side who will play European football next season to know his side “are going to fight until the very end”.

He said: “I didn’t need that game today for that. I spoke about that also last week and spoke about that also after Dundee.

“We were all disappointed about the two results and that’s what the team did. For me that’s the basic of being a team and becoming a good team, is to never give up.

“The team did that already several times and they know they can do it. We will go on with that mindset until the last second of the season.”

Killie boss Derek McInnes believes the result and sending off was a “bit harsh” on his side but admitted they could have defended better at times.

He said: “I thought 4-1 was harsh on us. We had a couple of VAR checks but it was dealing with the directness of Rangers and I don’t think we defenced the space between the defence and the keeper as well as we could have done.

“But any time Rangers played in front of us we were absolutely fine.

“We showed good personality to get in front against the odds and scoring the first goal is magic for confidence.

“But the game changes on the sending off. We got ourselves in a bit of a fankle.

“It is the whole thing about double-jeopardy. There is no doubt it hits Joe’s arm. I think it is accidental but it stops a goalscoring opportunity.

“Penalty? Yes. A sending off, if that is the rule that is the rule. I don’t think that is the right rule. I thought it was extremely harsh given the circumstances.”