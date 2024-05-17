Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool legacy in focus as he prepares to relinquish Reds reins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool legacy in focus as he prepares to relinquish Reds reins

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp leaves the club in a better state than which he found it (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp said when he was appointed Liverpool manager in 2015 that it was “not so important what people think when you come in. It’s much more important what people think when you leave”.

Opinions of Klopp, who manages his final game for the Reds on Sunday, have only been enhanced during his eight-and-a-half years but what state is the club in for his predecessor, expected to be Feyenoord’s Arne Slot?

Here the PA news agency assesses Klopp’s legacy at Anfield.

Belief

Klopp’s assertion he had to turn “doubters into believers” at his first press conference has proved to be a success. A first league title after 30 years – something else he predicted at his unveiling – ended an interminable wait and adding another Champions League trophy has restored pride and showed Liverpool could compete with Europe’s elite again.

Competitiveness

Liverpool players celebrate with the Premier League trophy
Liverpool won one Premier League and missed out by a point in two seasons (Phil Noble/PA)

In the years between Liverpool last winning the league in 1990 and Klopp arriving in 2015, the club had just four second-placed finishes under four different managers. However, they finished seventh or eighth five times in that spell. Klopp, facing the most dominant Premier League club of the era with vastly superior finances and one of the all-time great managers in Manchester City, has an average finish of third for his eight full seasons, winning the league once and missing out by a point on two occasions. Three Champions League finals in five seasons have underlined that consistency. And seven trophies.

Squad strength

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister
Alexis Mac Allister has made a huge difference to Liverpool’s midfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having won every trophy except the Europa League with a squad assembled over four years it was evident the natural life of that group was coming to an end. Klopp could have left after the struggles of last season but he stuck around to oversee the rebuild. A whole new midfield of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch provided the necessary rejuvenation and only a poor fortnight in April derailed another title bid. The new man is set to inherit a team which has Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoying his prime years, with Virgil van Dijk back to his best and Mohamed Salah continuing to consistently produce, not withstanding a blip after injury at the turn of the year.

Academy progression

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley
Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley are all young players who have benefited from Klopp being manager (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Part by design, part by necessity, Klopp’s promotions from the academy have produced a number of successes. Alexander-Arnold is the benchmark for that, but of the current squad Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones are all success stories. Harvey Elliott is not technically an academy graduate but, having already made over 100 appearances at the age of 21, is already vastly experienced and starting to find his feet in the first team. The likes of Tyler Morton and Stefan Bajcetic, and just starting out Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns, also warrant a mention.

Fan power

Klopp will always be criticised for not winning enough with the squad he had at the peak of their careers, but for supporters the drama and excitement of the journey over almost nine years is what has re-energised them. Klopp’s ability to connect with the fanbase and speak to the ordinary man in the street undoubtedly helped power some of their greatest achievements