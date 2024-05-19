Philippe Clement vows injury-hit Rangers will give everything to win cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippe Clement vows injury-hit Rangers will give everything to win cup final

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement ready to go in cup final (Jane Barlow/PA)
Philippe Clement insists Rangers will give “all the energy” they have to win next Saturday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Light Blues boss will assess his depleted squad following the 3-3 draw with Hearts in their final cinch Premiership game of the season at Tynecastle on Saturday.

For what essentially was a dead rubber, there was plenty of excitement with Jambos skipper Lawrence Shankland opening the scoring in the first half with his 31st goal of the season for Hearts.

The makeshift Ibrox side responded and second-half goals from Ross McCausland, Todd Cantwell and substitute Fabio Silva put the visitors – consigned to second place in the Premiership behind champions Celtic – in a seemingly commanding position.

However,  Dexter Lembikisa’s volley in the 82nd minute gave Steven Naismith’s third-placed Jambos hope before another Jambos substitute, Kyosuke Tagawa, levelled in the last of five added minutes with a terrific finish.

Clement gave time to Abdallah Sima and Dujon Sterling following their injuries and Ridvan Yilmaz also got more minutes off the bench but Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic are facing a race to be fit for next week’s final, where the Belgian boss is promising one last push.

He said: “First we will see who is available for every training day and make a plan with medical staff and performance staff, who can play how many minutes. It is going to be a puzzle like that.

“We don’t have 22 players who can play 90 minutes. That is not the case at the moment.

“We have to make a good plan to win this cup final.

“It is a huge thing for everybody at the club and we are going to put all the energy we have into winning that.”

On Saturday afternoon’s developments, which left Rangers eight points behind Celtic at the end of the league season, Clement said: “We should have won this game.

“When you have 10 shots on target and score three goals it needs to be better and if you get four shots on target (against you) and three goals against you it needs to be better also and I am not speaking about Jack (Butland).

“It is disappointing to lose the points in the last five seconds of the game but there are the lessons we take with young boys who make mistake and we need to work on that for the rest of the week with all the players who will be available for this cup final, to show our best and win this cup final and in one game everything is possible.”