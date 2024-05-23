Brendan Rodgers feeling assured but not arrogant heading into Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers feeling assured but not arrogant heading into Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be looking to continue his impressive record against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has an assurance over how his players will deal with Saturday’s historic cup final but no arrogance over their recent record against Rangers.

The champions are looking to complete a double in the 150th anniversary Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final, when the game pits Celtic and Rangers against each other 22 years after the last Old Firm final.

Celtic took 10 points from Rangers in their latest title-winning campaign and have only suffered one defeat against their city rivals in the previous 11 derbies – an Ibrox league loss after last season’s title was already clinched.

Rodgers’ own record against Rangers over two spells in charge is equally dominant – he has tasted 13 wins and just one defeat in 17 encounters.

But he will not travel to Hampden on Saturday with the feeling that he will not lose.

Rodgers has enjoyed the Glasgow derby (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“You can never have that arrogance,” he said. “It’s not how we work. We have a humility in how we work. We respect every opponent that we play, whether it’s Rangers or Raith, or whoever. We have to prepare for the game.”

Rodgers, who has a full squad to choose from, added: “We come into the game in the ideal condition, I don’t think there is any doubting that, we have been on fire the last few months.

“There were lots of challenges in the beginning of the season, playing every three or four days when really important players are missing.

“But as the season has built up and into the pressure moments, the players have been absolutely superb in how they dealt with that. So we arrive having won the league in a really, really good way, playing well, so we come into it in real good condition.”

Adam Idah celebrates his goal at Rugby Park (PA)

Rodgers spoke of his pride in how his players have dealt with pressure situations, such as their 5-0 win at Kilmarnock to clinch the title.

However, his players’ experience and impressive run of form does not mean he can relax going into Saturday’s game.

“I would say you still have to be super focused,” he added. “There’s no guarantee, but what you can understand as a manager, you know what you are going to get. That, in pressure situations, is invaluable.

“That’s why the likes of Callum (McGregor) is a top operator, why James (Forrest) has been over so many years as well. Their trophy haul is absolutely incredible.

“I have an assurance of what I will get from them and I can put my faith in them.”

Celtic fans at Hampden for last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final (PA)

The scarcity of this fixture in Scottish Cup finals in recent years will add further fuel to the build-up, and the occasion itself will pit both sets of supporters against each other for the first time in a stadium this season.

Each league game has been played in front of home fans only ahead of a new guideline which will see about five per cent of tickets reserved for away supporters.

Rodgers is relishing the charged atmosphere.

“I am really looking forward to that and to next season whenever we at least have a small percentage of supporters in the games, because it always adds,” he said.

“It’s what makes this game. Even though there have been incredible atmospheres in both stadiums without supporters, the better combination is when both are there.”