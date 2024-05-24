Newcastle youngsters routed by A-League All Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle youngsters routed by A-League All Stars

By Press Association
Newcastle were well beaten in Melbourne (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle were well beaten in Melbourne (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle ended their tour of Australia with a resounding friendly defeat as a side largely made up of youngsters were battered 8-0 by the A-League All Stars.

Eddie Howe made wholesale changes from the team that overcame Tottenham on penalties on Wednesday, with Newcastle’s XI comprising of half a dozen teenagers while every outfield player was 22 or younger.

First-team trio Kieran Trippier, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Hall were left on the bench as Newcastle fell 3-0 down inside 34 minutes following goals from Ben Old, Nicolas Milanovic and Adam Taggart.

Fourth-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, 32, was beaten for a fourth time after the interval when Apostolos Stamatelopoulos struck before 17-year-old shot-stopper Aidan Harris was introduced.

Harris was beaten by Stamatelopoulos before Jake Hollman, Jordan Courtney-Perkins and Bozhidar Kraev sealed the rout for an All Stars side made up of players from Australia and New Zealand’s top league.

The timing of this tour, just a few days after the Premier League season had wrapped up, was labelled “madness” and “crazy” by former Newcastle striker and manager Alan Shearer on the BBC’s Match of the Day.