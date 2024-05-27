Real Madrid Champions League focus gives boss Carlo Ancelotti ‘peace of mind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Real Madrid Champions League focus gives boss Carlo Ancelotti ‘peace of mind’

By Press Association
Carlo Ancelotti says his side “ooze confidence” ahead of Saturday’s final (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Carlo Ancelotti says his side “ooze confidence” ahead of Saturday’s final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Carlo Ancelotti insists his Real Madrid men “ooze confidence” ahead of their Champions League final but admits he still gets pre-match jitters despite his own unparalleled success in the tournament.

Los Blancos meet Borussia Dortmund on Saturday night at Wembley, where Ancelotti could add to his four Champions League trophies as a coach, already more than any other boss in the history of the competition.

Though he is now 40 years removed from his first European Cup final appearance with Roma in 1984, the 64-year-old feels little has changed when it comes to his personal experience of the build-up.

He said: “The days leading up to the final are always the same. Plenty of excitement, because it’s the biggest game of the season for everyone involved. We’re happy to be a part of this final, and there are goosebumps, like my first time.

“Three as a player, sixth final as a manager. Happy to be here, the worries will come later on, and maybe that fear, but until then I’m going to enjoy the moment.

“Saturday afternoon, that’s when the fear arrives. Of course I’ve got experience, being here before.

“I look at my team and they ooze confidence. I can see them totally focused on this final. It gives you peace of mind.”

Ancelotti downplayed the suggestion that his side, looking to extend their record eight Champions League final wins, will be the favourites on Saturday.

Bellingham's boss won't be plying his summer signing for secretsCity v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter-Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Jude Bellingham’s boss won’t be plying his summer signing for secrets (Martin Rickett/PA)

He has also largely resisted the temptation to grill information out of England international Jude Bellingham, who joined the LaLiga champions from BVB last summer.

Ancelotti explained: “No, no. Of course he’s a former Dortmund player, but there’s no need to ask too much about his ex club because there’s a lot of information out there. We’ve seen all their games. We’ve studied our opponents well.”

For now it’s business as usual in training, as Ancelotti looks forward to a preferred pre-final meal of “Broccoli, salmon and pasta. A siesta, for now, if I can sleep, that is, and then just focusing on the game.

“I have a good week to prepare. The instructions need to be very clear so they know exactly what needs to be done.

“I think that’s the best way to eliminate any stress or tension, because (it’s something) you can control.

“We’re going to have to fight hard, get stuck in, it’s not going to be easy. (On the day) the heart starts beating faster, starts racing, but when the game starts you kind of relax again.”