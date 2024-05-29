Grimsby investigate after being ‘appalled’ by racism towards Tyrell Warren By Press Association May 29 2024, 12:37pm May 29 2024, 12:37pm Share Grimsby investigate after being ‘appalled’ by racism towards Tyrell Warren Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4995158/grimsby-investigate-after-being-appalled-by-racism-towards-tyrell-warren/ Copy Link Tyrell Warren (right) joined Grimsby from Barrow (Will Matthews/PA) Grimsby have begun an investigation after being “appalled” by a racist comment directed at new signing Tyrell Warren. The Sky Bet League Two club are working with authorities, including a designated football police officer, following the post on Facebook. Defender Warren, 25, a former Manchester United youth player, joined the Mariners on Tuesday after leaving divisional rivals Barrow. Club Statement | Racism on Social Media#GTFC— Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) May 29, 2024 “Grimsby Town strongly condemns any form of racial abuse and have a zero-tolerance stance,” read a club statement on Wednesday. “The club have been made aware and are appalled by a comment made on social media last night. “We take a zero tolerance stance to any forms of abuse and will not hesitate to issue a club ban to anybody found to have used such language.”