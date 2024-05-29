French Open was tough for British players but big picture not bleak – Dan Evans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

French Open was tough for British players but big picture not bleak – Dan Evans

By Press Association
Dan Evans (pictured) lost against Denmark’s Holger Rune (Christophe Ena/AP)
Dan Evans (pictured) lost against Denmark’s Holger Rune (Christophe Ena/AP)

Dan Evans admitted this year’s French Open was “tough” for Britain’s players but insisted the bigger picture was not as bleak as it looked on clay.

All six British singles players lost in the first round, the first time since 2020 that none made it to the middle of the opening week.

Evans had arguably the trickiest draw as he lost in straight sets to Danish 13th seed Holger Rune.

Andy Murray, only recently back from an ankle injury, was beaten by fellow gland-slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Katie Boulter was edged out by former world number two Paula Badosa.

Harriet Dart lost a tight match to Czech teenager Linda Noskova, while the biggest disappointments were Cameron Norrie, who went down in five to 56th-ranked Pavel Kotov, and Jack Draper, beaten by qualifier Jesper De Jong.

But it should be remembered that the last time Britain had more players in the singles draw at Roland Garros by ranking – there were seven but Jodie Burrage pulled out injured – was in 1985.

“It’s just been a bit of a tough tournament. I think we’re actually in the best spot we’ve been in on clay for a long time,” said Evans.

“I think Draper will win a lot of matches here and everywhere. I just think it’s not been a great tournament, it’s just how it’s panned out.

France Tennis French Open
Andy Murray (pictured) lost to Stan Wawrinka (Thibault Camus/AP)

“You go round the Tour and it’s difficult. Sometimes you can have four in the third round and we’d all be jumping from the treetops.

“All of the matches are 50/50 – well, mine wasn’t – but you can go both ways. Boulter playing Badosa, anyone think she’d win before the match? It’s a tough match.

“Norrie maybe, but Kotov plays good on the clay. Draper, OK he had a bad day. Andy and Stan is 50-50. It’s tough. But I remember last year we were saying how good we all were at Wimbledon.

“If we got four in the fourth round at Wimbledon, we’d say British tennis is flying. But we play on grass for three weeks.”

Boulter’s defeat was probably the most agonising of the lot as she led Badosa by a set and a break and wasted three break points for 6-5 in the second.

“I can’t speak for the others,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard to be in this position and I lost out in the finest of margins. Ultimately I’ve done the best I can. I’ll keep doing the best I can.

“I would like to spend more time on it because I think a lot of players can play well on it.”

British number three Burrage, who withdrew Roland Garros due to an ankle injury, is understood to be undergoing tests and hopes to be fit for Wimbledon.