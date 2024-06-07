Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s friendly against Spain

By Press Association
Northern Ireland will return to action in a friendly against Spain on Saturday night (Jane Barlow/PA)
Northern Ireland will return to action in a friendly against Spain on Saturday night (Jane Barlow/PA)

Northern Ireland will take on Euro 2024-bound Spain in a friendly at the Son Moix stadium in Mallorca on Saturday night.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the fixture.

Happy memories

Soccer – Northern Ireland v Spain – Windsor Park – Belfast
David Healy (right) scored a hat-trick against Spain in a European qualifier in 2006 (Paul Faith/PA)

Friday’s match may be a friendly, but any game against Spain brings back memories of two of the greatest moments in Northern Ireland’s sporting history. When Billy Bingham’s side secured a 1-0 win over hosts Spain at the 1982 World Cup – with Gerry Armstrong scoring the winner and Northern Ireland holding out despite Mal Donaghy’s red card with half an hour to go – they caused a huge shock in world football. Twenty-four years later, they ran out winners again as David Healy scored an outstanding hat-trick to fire Lawrie Sanchez’s side to a 3-2 European Championship qualifying win at Windsor Park. The odds are firmly against a repeat in Palma, but you never know.

A huge test

Northern Ireland Training and Press Conference – Hampden Park – Monday 25th March
Michael O’Neill’s side have built momentum with recent results (Jane Barlow/PA)

Michael O’Neill’s young side built some significant momentum in March with a draw away to Romania before a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park – two positive results against Euro 2024-bound sides to follow up the victory over Denmark in the final qualifier in November. But facing a powerful Spain side going through their final preparations for the Euros will be a very different proposition. O’Neill has repeatedly said he wants his side to get better when they do not have the ball – something they are likely to get plenty of practice at in this fixture.

Familiar faces and young blood

Rodri file photo
Manchester City’s Rodri is among the many stars in Spain’s side (Martin Rickett/PA)

There are few players in the Spain side that need much of an introduction. Rodri has been the anchor of the Manchester City sides that have won the last four Premier League titles, Dani Carvajal is still celebrating Real Madrid’s latest Champions League success, and former Arsenal and City star Jesus Navas is still going at the age of 38. But coach Luis de la Fuente’s squad also includes some fresh talent, notably in the form of Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. who could give Northern Ireland something different to think about.

Corry’s return

While the focus has largely flipped to the exciting young players in O’Neill’s squad, experience will be critical against Spain and the return of Corry Evans will be welcome to the manager. It remains to be seen what sort of role the 33-year-old can play, having only made three appearances at the tail end of the season following a serious knee injury which has meant he has earned only one cap in the last two years. But, alongside brother Jonny, Corry seems certain to have an important job to do for at least some of the night in midfield.

Soaking up the sun

Northern Ireland flew in to Palma on Thursday, but came here from their warm weather training camp in Murcia – the location for Tuesday’s match against Andorra. The extended summer break is the sort of opportunity O’Neill craves to spend real time with his players, enabling them to get into details on the way he wants them to play. As he moulds a new-look team, these two weeks could prove invaluable as attention turns to the Nations League fixtures to come and next year’s World Cup qualifiers.