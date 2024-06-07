Three-year cycle and IBA split behind reduced GB boxing squad – Rob McCracken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Three-year cycle and IBA split behind reduced GB boxing squad – Rob McCracken

By Press Association
Great Britain will send a six-strong boxing team to the Paris Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA)
Great Britain will send a six-strong boxing team to the Paris Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rob McCracken has blamed a blend of pandemic and politics for the modest six-strong GB boxing squad that has been named for the upcoming Paris Olympics – the smallest since Amir Khan flew all the way to solo silver in Athens in 2004.

Charley Davison, Rosie Eccles, Chantelle Reid, Lewis Richardson, Pat Brown and Delicious Orie will be charged with continuing a glittering run of success stretching back to McCracken’s debut Games as performance director at London 2012.

An abridged three-year cycle due to the delay in the Tokyo Games, plus political wrangling which has effectively prevented British boxers competing in a number of high-profile competitions, have both contributed to the limited numbers.

Team GB's Charley Davison, Lewis Richardson, Rosie Eccles, Delicious Orie, Chantelle Reid and Pat Brown, left to right, at the Olympic team announcement
Team GB's boxing squad for Paris is the smallest since Athens in 2004 (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We have faced a lot of challenges in this cycle, chiefly because it’s been a three-year cycle which means we have had a shorter time to develop a new group of boxers,” McCracken told the PA news agency.

“Ninety-nine per cent of our number ones and our medallists leave to turn professional at the end of a cycle, which means we’re starting again, and the effects of Covid also affected our pathways for a while.

“Given that scenario, and also factoring in the tournaments we were not able to attend, it’s definitely been a challenge, and I think at the end we are satisfied that we have managed to qualify a strong team of six boxers.”

Chantelle Reid lands a left hand on Germany's Irina Schonberger at this year's World Boxing Cup in Sheffield
Chantelle Reid, left, is one of six boxers named in the GB squad for Paris (Martin Rickett/PA)

Team GB sent 11 boxers to Tokyo, where their six-medal haul was the biggest in over a century. A 12-strong team won three medals at Rio 2016 while London 2012 yielded five medals, including three golds.

British boxers have been barred from a number of competitions since the home nations split from the sport’s amateur governing body, the IBA, to join World Boxing last year, due to ongoing political issues that continue to threaten the sport’s future at the Olympics.

Davison, Eccles and Orie secured qualification after winning medals at last year’s European Games in Poland, while Reid, Brown and Richardson fought through two qualifying events to book their respective places.