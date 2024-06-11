Scott McKenna says intensity rising as Scotland players vie for Germany spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott McKenna says intensity rising as Scotland players vie for Germany spot

By Press Association
Scotland's Scott McKenna is looking forward to this week's Euro 2024 opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Scott McKenna is looking forward to this week’s Euro 2024 opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scott McKenna revealed Scotland players are going all out to claim a place in Friday’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side get the competition up and running against the host nation in Munich and have settled into their training camp in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

After a warm welcome from the locals at a reception following their arrival on Sunday, the Scotland squad have been stepping up their preparations for the match against Germany, which will have the eyes of Europe and beyond on it.

Scotland Training – Stadion am Groben – Tuesday June 11th
Scotland are building towards their Euro 2024 opener against Germany (Andrew Milligan/PA)

McKenna said: “The intensity has definitely stepped up since we got off the plane. We had the welcome when we first arrived and it was straight to work the next day.

“Obviously on the training pitch it is getting a bit more intense as well, gearing up towards Friday.

“With there being 26 in the squad, there is a lot of competition in every position and I think that’s what the manager wants.

“The intensity in training has definitely gone up, everyone is desperate to play and they are doing everything they can to be in that team on Friday night.”

Scott McKenna (left) playing for Scotland against Croatia at Euro 2020
Scott McKenna (left) made a substitute appearance for Scotland at Euro 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

McKenna made an appearance at Euro 2020 when he came on as a substitute in the final Group D game against Croatia.

The tournament was delayed until 2021 because of Covid and due to attendance restriction there were less than 10,000 fans inside Hampden Park to see the Scots exit the competition following a 3-1 defeat.

The 27-year-old defender, who spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Copenhagen from Nottingham Forest but is now out of contract, anticipates a better experience for players and supporters in Germany.

“Obviously the last time was through Covid, the stadiums weren’t full,” he said.

“Yesterday we had a lot of people out watching (public training session) and there was a real buzz about it.

“The atmosphere in the stadium is going to be completely different to what it was in the last Euros

“The Tartan Army will definitely be very excited. They are travelling in their numbers and we will try to put in a performance that they can be proud and one that they can hopefully celebrate.

“In the last Euros, we didn’t get as many people in the stadiums as we would have liked so it is a great opportunity to come and experience a tournament on foreign soil for the first time in a long time.”

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has an attempt at goal under pressure from Copenhagen's Scott McKenna during a Champions League match
Scott McKenna (left) played against Manchester City in the Champions League while on loan at FC Copenhagen (Zac Goodwin/PA)

McKenna believes his experience at Copenhagen, where he featured in the Champions League against Manchester City, will be beneficial.

He said: “It was a different style of play to what I was used to. It was a great experience and it gave much-needed minutes that I probably wouldn’t have got at Forest.

“The more experience you get, you start to become used to different situations.

“I like to still be aggressive with my tackles and headers and then give the ball to players who are better than me. The experience definitely helps.”

On the idea of using the Euros as a shop window, the former Aberdeen player said: “All my focus is to do well in training and if I get the opportunity on the pitch, do the best I can and everything after that will take care of itself.”

There were a few concerns allayed earlier in the day when skipper Andy Robertson was among the Scotland squad to take part in training, although midfielder Ryan Jack missed out.

Liverpool left-back Robertson went off early in the first training session at Stadion am Groben on Monday, although assistant John Carver said later that it was a precautionary measure only.

Striker Lawrence Shankland did not complete the session on Monday either but was again among the pack and midfielder Kenny McLean joined the group after sitting out the opening day.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who worked away from the squad when he returned to training on Monday after recovering from a muscle problem, was back with his team-mates, who all appeared to be in good spirits, with Jack the only absentee.