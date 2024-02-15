FCA requests information from financial adviser firms about consumer duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FCA requests information from financial adviser firms about consumer duty

By Press Association
The FCA is collecting information from financial adviser firms about whether they have assessed their services in response to the new consumer duty, which requires businesses to put customers at the heart of what they do (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The City regulator is collecting information from financial adviser firms about whether they have assessed their services in response to the new consumer duty, which requires businesses to put customers at the heart of what they do.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it is writing to several firms, requesting information about their delivery of ongoing services, for which their clients continue to be charged after advice has been given.

The regulator said the data gathering forms part of its work to raise standards in the consumer investment market, so that people can invest with confidence.

Under the consumer duty, firms should ensure that products and services meet consumers’ needs and provide fair value.

They should communicate in a way that supports customer understanding and provide support that meets consumers’ needs throughout the life of the product or service.

The duty came into force in July last year for new and existing products or services.

In July 2024, it will also come into force for closed products or services.

In its survey, the FCA is asking if firms have assessed their ongoing services in response to the introduction of the consumer duty, and whether they have made any changes as a result.

It is also asking for firms’ data on how many clients are due a review of the ongoing suitability of the advice – and how many have received that review.

The regulator also wants to find out how many people paid for ongoing advice but had their fee refunded as the suitability review did not happen.

The FCA is collecting this information to assess what, if any, further regulatory work it may undertake.

It expects to give a further update, having considered firms’ responses.

Around 20 of the biggest advice firms are receiving the survey.

Their selection is not based on any particular concerns with those firms, the regulator said.

In a letter sent out in December 2022, the FCA set out its concerns that advice firms were not adequately considering the relevance, nature and costs of ongoing services for all their clients.

A further letter sent in January 2023 explained how advice firms should approach the consumer duty, reminding firms that they are required to act in good faith towards customers, avoid causing them foreseeable harm, and enable and support them to pursue their financial objectives.

In a consumer duty webinar with firms in December 2023, the FCA flagged concerns that it appeared some consumers may be paying for a service, such as an annual review, but were not receiving it.