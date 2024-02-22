Anyone for Pimm’s? Spirits giant Diageo mulls sale of historic brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Anyone for Pimm’s? Spirits giant Diageo mulls sale of historic brand

By Press Association
A jug and glass of Pimm’s at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
A jug and glass of Pimm’s at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Spirits giant Diageo is considering the sale of British summer favourite Pimm’s.

The FTSE 100 firm, which also owns Gordon’s gin and Baileys, is exploring the sale as part of efforts to trim some “non-core” brands from its portfolio, according to a report by Sky News.

It has hired bankers from Rothschild to explore the potential sale of the brand.

It is understood that the process is at a very early stage and the business may not be sold.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Two – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Pimm’s is closely linked to the Wimbledon tennis tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

Diageo has owned the brand since 1997 as part of the merger between the Grand Metropolitan and Guinness drinks businesses, which ultimately created Diageo.

Pimm’s was founded in 1840 in London by James Pimm, who blended his famous “No 1 Cup” recipe as an aid for digesting oysters.

The brand, which received a Royal Warrant in 2010, is often linked to Wimbledon and royal events during the summer.

Diageo declined to comment.

The group is also considering the sale of fruit liqueur Safari and Venezuelan rum brand Pampero, Sky reported.

The company sold its Windsor Global whisky business to a South Korean private equity company last year, and in 2022 offloaded peach schnapps brand Archers.

It has sought to divest a number of brands in a bid to improve value for shareholders after a steady decline in its share price over the past year.

Analysts at Jefferies have said the potential disposal of Pimm’s and other brands “indicates that management are focused on reducing exposure to lower growth and lower-return assets”.

They added: “We take no view on the likelihood of this taking place, however it appears to reconfirm management’s focus on the trimming of low-growth, low-return, non-core brands from the portfolio.”

Shares in Diageo were down 0.4% at 2,977p on Thursday.