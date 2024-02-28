Dettol firm Reckitt slumps after ‘unsatisfactory’ sales drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dettol firm Reckitt slumps after ‘unsatisfactory’ sales drop

By Press Association
household goods giant Reckitt has revealed a sales dip over the latest quarter (Alamy/PA)
Dettol and Durex maker Reckitt has revealed an “unsatisfactory” drop in sales over the latest quarter and pointed towards more modest growth last year.

Shares in the household goods company slumped in early trading as it also revealed revenues for the past year were around £55 million lower than expected due to a discrepancy in earlier financial statements.

It said compliance procedures found “an understatement” of trade expenses for the fourth quarter and prior quarters of 2023, which have also impacted upon adjusted profits by around £35 million.

“Following investigation, we concluded a small group of employees had acted inappropriately and we are taking necessary disciplinary action,” the company said.

“We are confident this is an isolated incident specific to these two markets and does not impact our 2024 outlook and medium-term goals.”

It came as the group, which also makes Nurofen and Gaviscon, said like-for-like net revenues fell by 1.2% over the final quarter of 2023, with overall net revenues down 7% to £3.56 billion.

This included a 2% decline in its health division as it was impacted by the “phasing and shape of cold and flu season”, while like-for-like nutrition volumes slid by 14.8%.

Kris Licht, chief executive officer of Reckitt, said: “While our performance in Q4 was unsatisfactory, we look to 2024 and beyond with confidence.

“We target another year of mid-single-digit growth in Health and Hygiene, driven by a more balanced contribution from price, mix and volume.”

Reckitt added that like-for-like revenues for the full year were up 3.5% in 2023 against the previous year, driven by rises across its hygiene and health businesses.

The company said it now expects to deliver like-for-like revenue growth of between 2% and 4% next year.

Shares in the company were down 9.9% in early trading to 5,258p.