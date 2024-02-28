Aston Martin pushes back first electric car to 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Martin pushes back first electric car to 2026

By Press Association
Aston Martin Lagonda has pushed back plans for its first electric car by a year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Aston Martin Lagonda has pushed back plans for its first electric car by a year as the group revealed it remained heavily loss-making and missed already-lowered production targets.

The luxury carmaker said it will now not launch its first battery electric vehicle (EV) until 2026.

It had been aiming to release the first Aston EV in 2025 after last year striking a deal with Saudi-backed US luxury EV maker Lucid.

The move saw Lucid take a 3.7% stake in Aston as part of the deal.

British Grand Prix 2023 – Race – Silverstone
Lawrence Stroll also owns the Aston Martin F1 team (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Aston revealed the delay to its first EV in annual results that also showed it failed to match recently-cut production targets for 2023.

The group reported 6,620 deliveries of cars to dealers last year, below the 6,700 target that was revised down in November due to problems ramping up production for its new DB12 sports model.

It had originally been eyeing a production goal of 7,000.

The group insisted it was on track to “substantially achieve” its financial targets for 2024 thanks to the launch of two new next generation sports cars, though it said this will be “heavily weighted” to the second half of the year due to the launch timings.

Its results showed it remained in the red last year, but narrowed pre-tax losses to £239.8 million from losses of £495 million in 2022.

Group executive chairman Lawrence Stroll – the Canadian billionaire who part-owns Aston Martin and also owns the Aston Martin F1 team – said: “Looking ahead to 2024, I’m excited by the future development of our product portfolio with the completion of our line-up of next generation, front-engine sports cars, including the recently unveiled Vantage, and the continuation of our specials programmes.

“These and other advancements will support the delivery of the company’s near and medium-term financial targets.”