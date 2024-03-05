40.6% annual jump in quoted home insurance premiums recorded in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

40.6% annual jump in quoted home insurance premiums recorded in January

By Press Association
The average quoted price of home insurance jumped by 40.6% in the 12 months to January (Peter Byrne/PA)
The average quoted price of home insurance jumped by 40.6% in the 12 months to January (Peter Byrne/PA)

The average quoted price of home insurance jumped by 40.6% in the 12 months to January, according to an index.

It was the highest annual increase since financial services insights firm Consumer Intelligence started tracking prices in 2014.

Premiums were most commonly quoted in the £150 to £199 bracket.

But it added there are signs that price rises could be slowing.

In the three months to January 2024, quoted premiums rose by 7.6%, which was lower than the rises of 8.5% and 9.9% recorded in the previous two quarters.

Part of the reason for the slowdown is the launch of new, more competitive policies – although customers who have made claims could see additional increases in the coming months following the recent storm damage, Consumer Intelligence cautioned.

Matthew McMaster, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence said: “Over the last 12 months, new business quoted premiums for buildings and contents insurance have increased by 40.6%.

“This is the largest yearly increase we have seen since our tracking began in 2014.”

Winter weather Jan 8th 2024
The recent storms could have an impact on home insurance prices, Consumer Intelligence cautioned (Ben Birchall/PA)

Looking at householder age groups, quoted premiums for households containing the under-50s rose slightly faster than for over-50s households, at 41.2% compared with 39.7%.

And looking at the age of properties being insured, homes built between 1970 and 1985 attracted the highest typical annual increase in quoted premiums at 43.7%. Properties built between 1940 and 1955 had the lowest annual increase in quoted premiums, at 38.3%.

Consumer Intelligence analyses quotes on price comparison websites to compile the data, using averages taken from the cheapest premiums for common risks.

Here are the annual rises in home insurance quotes across Britain, according to the index:

– Wales, 43.2%

– South East, 42.6%

– London, 42.2%

– Scotland, 40.7%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 40.5%

– North West, 40.3%

– West Midlands, 40.0%

– South West, 39.7%

– North East, 39.4%

– East Midlands, 39.0%

– Eastern England, 38.9%